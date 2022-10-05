What league goal totals can Erling Haaland equal in 2022/23?
Erling Braut Haaland‘s start to life at Manchester City has been breathtakingly good.
Most young footballers take a little while in adjusting to life at a new club, but we’re not talking about a normal player here.
Haaland, who may very well be a cyborg programmed to play football, has made the Premier League his own personal playground thus far.
At the time of writing, the Norwegian superstar has 14 goals in the English top-flight from just eight (yes, EIGHT) appearances.
The numbers are quite staggering and the question on every football fan’s lips right now is; what records can Haaland break in 2022/23?
Will Haaland eclipse the 21st century greats?
If Haaland maintains his current scoring form over the course of 38 Premier League games, he’ll finish with 60 goals – which would be almost beyond comprehension.
That’s very unlikely to happen, but there is a chance the 22-year-old machine will either equal or surpass the season-long totals recorded by some greats of the 21st century.
To highlight that point, we’ve used Transfermarkt to work out the leading scorer in Europe’s top Leagues (league goals only) from every completed season since 2000/01.
Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo crop up more than once…
The player with the most league goals in every season since 2000/01
2000/01 – Hernan Crespo (Lazio)
Games: 32 | Goals: 26
2001/02 – Mario Jardel (Sporting Lisbon)
Games: 30 | Goals: 42
2002/03 – Roy Makaay (Deportivo la Coruna)
Games: 38 | Goals: 29
2003/04 – Thierry Henry (Arsenal)
Games: 37 | Goals: 30
2004/05 – Thierry Henry (Arsenal)
Games: 32 | Goals: 25
2005/06 – Luca Toni (Fiorentina)
Games: 38 | Goals: 31
2006/07 – Francesco Totti (AS Roma)
Games: 35 | Goals: 26
2007/08 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
Games: 34 | Goals: 31
2008/09 – Diego Forlan (Atletico Madrid)
Games: 33 | Goals: 32
2009/10 – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Games: 35 | Goals: 34
2010/11 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
Games: 34 | Goals: 40
2011/12 – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Games: 37 | Goals: 50
2012/13 – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Games: 32 | Goals: 46
2013/14 – Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
Games: 33 | Goals: 31
2014/15 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
Games: 35 | Goals: 48
2015/16 – Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
Games: 35 | Goals: 40
2016/17 – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Games: 34 | Goals: 37
2017/18 – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Games: 36 | Goals: 34
2018/19 – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Games: 36 | Goals: 34
2019/20 – Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
Games: 37 | Goals: 36
2020/21 – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
Games: 29 | Goals: 41
2021/22 – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
Games: 34 | Goals: 35
Yeah, we can see Haaland improving at least 75% of the goal totals detailed above – if he remains injury-free for the majority of the campaign.
Even they may struggle to even equal a few of them, though.
Jardel’s tally of 42 in 2001/02 may be a step too far, while Messi (2011/12 and 2012/13) and Ronaldo’s (2014/15) best efforts will almost certainly be for Haaland.
If he can equal Lewandowski’s total of 41 from 2020/21 while operating in the Premier League, it’ll be one of modern football’s greatest achievements.
