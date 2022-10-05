What league goal totals can Erling Haaland equal in 2022/23?

Erling Braut Haaland‘s start to life at Manchester City has been breathtakingly good.

Most young footballers take a little while in adjusting to life at a new club, but we’re not talking about a normal player here.

Haaland, who may very well be a cyborg programmed to play football, has made the Premier League his own personal playground thus far.

At the time of writing, the Norwegian superstar has 14 goals in the English top-flight from just eight (yes, EIGHT) appearances.

The numbers are quite staggering and the question on every football fan’s lips right now is; what records can Haaland break in 2022/23?

Will Haaland eclipse the 21st century greats?

If Haaland maintains his current scoring form over the course of 38 Premier League games, he’ll finish with 60 goals – which would be almost beyond comprehension.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 02: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

That’s very unlikely to happen, but there is a chance the 22-year-old machine will either equal or surpass the season-long totals recorded by some greats of the 21st century.

To highlight that point, we’ve used Transfermarkt to work out the leading scorer in Europe’s top Leagues (league goals only) from every completed season since 2000/01.

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo crop up more than once…

The player with the most league goals in every season since 2000/01

2000/01 – Hernan Crespo (Lazio)

Games: 32 | Goals: 26

2001/02 – Mario Jardel (Sporting Lisbon)

Games: 30 | Goals: 42

2002/03 – Roy Makaay (Deportivo la Coruna)

Games: 38 | Goals: 29

2003/04 – Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

Games: 37 | Goals: 30

LONDON – MAY 17: Thierry Henry of Arsenal shows off his Golden Boot and Barclaycard Premiership Player of the Year Award during the Martin Keown Testimonial match between Arsenal and England XI at Highbury, on May 17, 2004 in London. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

2004/05 – Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

Games: 32 | Goals: 25

2005/06 – Luca Toni (Fiorentina)

Games: 38 | Goals: 31

2006/07 – Francesco Totti (AS Roma)

Games: 35 | Goals: 26

2007/08 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Games: 34 | Goals: 31

2008/09 – Diego Forlan (Atletico Madrid)

Games: 33 | Goals: 32

2009/10 – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Games: 35 | Goals: 34

BARCELONA, SPAIN – APRIL 06: Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates scoring his fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Barcelona and Arsenal at Camp Nou on April 6, 2010 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

2010/11 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Games: 34 | Goals: 40

2011/12 – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Games: 37 | Goals: 50

2012/13 – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Games: 32 | Goals: 46

2013/14 – Luis Suarez (Liverpool)

Games: 33 | Goals: 31

2014/15 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Games: 35 | Goals: 48

2015/16 – Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

Games: 35 | Goals: 40

BARCELONA, SPAIN – MARCH 16: Luis Suarez of Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second Leg match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC at Camp Nou on March 16, 2016 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

2016/17 – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Games: 34 | Goals: 37

2017/18 – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Games: 36 | Goals: 34

2018/19 – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Games: 36 | Goals: 34

2019/20 – Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

Games: 37 | Goals: 36

2020/21 – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Games: 29 | Goals: 41

2021/22 – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Games: 34 | Goals: 35

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY – MAY 14: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after their side finished the season as Bundesliga Champions during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern München at Volkswagen Arena on May 14, 2022 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Yeah, we can see Haaland improving at least 75% of the goal totals detailed above – if he remains injury-free for the majority of the campaign.

Even they may struggle to even equal a few of them, though.

Jardel’s tally of 42 in 2001/02 may be a step too far, while Messi (2011/12 and 2012/13) and Ronaldo’s (2014/15) best efforts will almost certainly be for Haaland.

If he can equal Lewandowski’s total of 41 from 2020/21 while operating in the Premier League, it’ll be one of modern football’s greatest achievements.

