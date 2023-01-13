What kind of Ryder Cup role will Tiger Woods have?

We have lots of Ryder Cup questions. Who will make the teams? Will LIV Golfers be eligible? And what kind of role will Tiger Woods have? Ryan Young/PGA TOUR

It’s officially a Ryder Cup year, meaning all eyes will be on Rome and Marco Simone Golf & Country Club from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. But there will be plenty of chatter before then, too, as there are lots of questions golf fans will want answered.

Who will make the teams? Will LIV Golfers be eligible? Can the US finally win a road matchup? And, another big one, what kind of role will Tiger Woods have?

Woods has played on eight Ryder Cup teams in his career (and was an Assistant Captain at Hazeltine in 2016) but hasn’t been a member of the team since 2018, when the US lost in Paris. He didn’t play at Whistling Straits in 2021 due to his recovery from a car accident, although he still contributed to the team from afar.

He’s already said he doesn’t plan to play as much anymore, so qualifying on points alone will be almost impossible. Woods said at the Hero World Challenge last month his goal for 2023 would be to play in the majors and maybe one or two other events.

US Captain Zach Johnson, playing this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii, was asked about Woods’ chances of competing in Rome.

“I would only contemplate having him on the team if he felt he was putting up some numbers and some scores, No. 1, showing some sign of being competitive,” Johnson said on Wednesday in Honolulu. “And then No. 2, that discussion would be had with the other guys that are a part of that team, and specifically him. If there is anything I trust in Tiger Woods, it is that he is extremely invested in this team and the future Cups. Extremely invested. I can’t speak that enough.

“And then I think he would do anything and everything for the betterment of the team. I assume he would say — I don’t like Basing on assumptions — but I’m confident that he would say, ‘Yeah, I can play,’ or ‘No, I can’t.'”

Johnson added that this year’s Ryder Cup course could pose a problem for Woods, too. While they said it’s fun in a cart, it’s no easy walk. They even called it hillier than Augusta National.

Woods, who turned 47 last month, has played in 37 career Ryder Cup matches and compiled a 13-21-3 record. His last official involvement in a team event was when he captained the US to a win at the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. If he’s not a player in Rome, it’s likely he’ll be added as an Assistant captain. He’s also in line to Captain his own Ryder Cup Squad down the road as well.

“We’re communicating with him quite a bit. Actually trying to get a phone call here briefly, but nothing of any substance,” Johnson said. “He’s a part of the team. It’s just a matter of to what degree, right?”