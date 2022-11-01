What Kayden McDonald’s commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football can check off defensive tackle on its 2023 recruiting class to-do list, and now all eyes turn to a couple of five-star edge rushers that it would love to have.

Kayden McDonald joined Jason Moore and Will Smith Jr. in the class as a player capable of being a true nose guard in a defensive scheme that relies on a four-man front to set the tone. He’s already 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds with a frame that suggests he could add more weight if needed.

An early impact for him could be in the same vein as current Buckeye Tyleik Williams as a player with a quick burst off the line of scrimmage who can help the team in spurts as he develops his body in a way that allows him to be a more consistent contributor.

That’s 21 commits for a class that could potentially go to 25 if everything goes right.

A fight to flip Alabama safety commit Caleb Downs is still in motion, and that won’t stop until Signing Day in December. Arion Carter, a four-star athlete, is taking an official visit next Saturday when OSU plays Indiana. He could give the class a second linebacker, but the Crimson Tide had the lead in that recruitment right now in the fight to flip him from Memphis.

Then there’s Keon Keeley, Matayo Uiagalelei and Damon Wilson as the five-star edge rushers. Landing one would be a successful cycle for Ohio State, but Landing two would be the type of grand slam that Larry Johnson’s already proven he’s capable of doing by way of Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau in 2021. The fight for Keeley is with Alabama; the fight for Uiagalelei with USC; and for Wilson, it’s with Georgia though Nick Saban and Co. have been trying to make a late push.

The Buckeyes added another piece to their 2023 puzzle on Monday by finding success in Georgia for the third time. Now they hope to close out the cycle with some five-star Fireworks even if it takes up to Dec. 21 for them to finally go off.

To see Ohio State’s full 2023 recruiting class, click here.

