What Kansas State players said at the 2022 Big 12 Basketball Media Days

This is what Kansas State players Keyontae Johnson, Markquis Nowell and Nae’Qwan Tomlin said at Big 12 Basketball Media Days on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

NAE’QWAN TOMLIN, FORWARD

On his journey to Kansas State…

“I grew up in Harlem, wasn’t playing basketball as much as far as like playing AAU playing travel teams and what not. In high school, I didn’t play high school basketball at all. And so the right people I got introduced with and they helped me along the way. So I ended up going to a prep school. I went to prep school in Texas. I went to Strength Emotional International. Played there for about two months and then I transferred. I left the prep school and I went to a JUCO in Rochester, New York. I went there for a year, stayed there for a year, had a decent year then transferred to another JUCO. I went to a division one JUCO. Rochester was a division two JUCO. I went to a division one JUCO at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida, where Donnie Tyndall coaches. Went there for two years and played there. And then transferred here and the main reason why I transferred and wanted to come here was because of the coaching staff. Coach Tang, Coach Ulric, Coach Jareem, those guys were coming to c ome to visit me when I was at school and talking and having conversations. I knew I was going to come here before I even visited just because the conversation we had was so emotional. When I told him my story, I felt emotional. We were all in there crying so I just knew that I was gonna come here.”