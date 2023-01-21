What Josh Proctor’s return means to Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will need to replace two starting safeties, and Josh Proctor has provided another option in doing so, as he’ll return for a sixth season.

His last two seasons haven’t necessarily gone to plan for a guy who waited his turn and always seemed to have some buzz around his name. A leg injury in 2021 prevented him from having the type of breakout season that probably would’ve propelled him onto the NFL Draft. A lack of production in 2022 saw him quickly lose his job to Lathan Ransom, as he played just 192 snaps in eight games.

Now he returns in 2023 as one of two players remaining from OSU’s 2018 recruiting class looking to make one final impression.

Right now, Ransom is the only player with a starting job heading into the spring, although even he may be transitioning from the Bandit role to the Adjuster. Behind him are a bunch of names that have good reasons for why the time is now for them to claim a job. There are players like Cameron Martinez and Kourt Williams Entering their fourth years feeling like it’s now or never for them as starters. Then Sonny Styles and Kye Stokes, who each spent their time in the Spotlight as true freshmen impressing coaches looking to make jumps in Year 2.

Proctor is closer to the former two being in a now-or-never position, but he has played enough snaps over the past five years at this point to at least provide a level of experience. Then you add in recent Syracuse transfer Ja’Had Carter expected to compete for starting job as well.

That’s seven Scholarship safeties plus the three incoming freshmen from the 2023 class, with one already enrolled in four-star Malik Hartford.

Ohio State heads into the spring with a safety room that’s home to guys that fall into two distinct categories. You’re either trying to take what could be your last shot at finally carving out a role for yourself or taking that next step in a young career that’s already flashed some promise. Proctor’s return only adds another variable to a discussion that always seems to be around the program of old vs. young.

Regardless of which side wins, the Buckeyes will still need a higher level of performance from the room, especially against their toughest opponents.

