What Jimmy Garoppolo told Brock Purdy ahead of first NFL start vs. Buccaneers

What Jimmy G told Purdy ahead of first career start vs. Bucs

The 49ers will be Rolling with “Mr. Irreevant” Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium after Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a broken foot in San Francisco’s Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Furthermore, Purdy is walking straight into the fire as will be facing off against the Greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady. As a result, Garoppolo is doing his part to ensure that the 22-year-old is prepared for the Week 14 matchup.

“We talked for a little bit and just picked his brain on what it’s going to take,” Purdy told Reporters on Thursday. “And he’s awesome, man. Just telling me, do this and do that as the quarterback here.

“I just told him that I love him and I appreciate everything that he’s done for me. He’s definitely been around, guys have seen him, and every time you see him, you smile. He’s a great guy and the energy that he brings is awesome, so it’s great having him around.”

Garoppolo isn’t the lone player giving Purdy pointers ahead of his first NFL start; other players and coaches are lending a helping hand to ensure the former Iowa State product has the resources to succeed.

“There’s been a lot of good things that people have said, both coaches and players,” Purdy said. “I think the biggest thing is seeing like the older guys, the Veterans of the team, just come up to me and tell me like, ‘Hey, like we got you.’ And even the guys on defense, they’re like, ‘Do your thing on offense. We’re going to hold it down and do our part.'”

“And then the older guys are on offense, like Christian [McCaffrey] and George [Kittle] and Deebo [Samuel]Brandon Aiyuk]BA, Trent [Williams], all those guys, they’re like, ‘Man, we got you. We’re not just going to throw you out there and leave you out there by yourself.’ They all got my back. and I think that’s just been the coolest part about it, so knowing that I’m not alone in this whole thing.”

Purdy entered the game in relief against Miami last Sunday, completing 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards with two passing touchdowns and one interception. Now the 49ers’ new starting quarterback will attempt to replicate his inspiring performance.

