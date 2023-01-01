What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football lost to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Woulda, coulda, shoulda — that was the case for Michigan football in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

The Wolverines made uncharacteristic Mistakes repeatedly, starting with going for it on fourth-and-goal and running an end-around rather than relying on the interior Offensive line. There was also the fumble at the goal line after the overturned touchdown, two pick-sixes by QB JJ McCarthy, and multiple defensive lapses — not to mention what appeared to be a targeting call that was overturned.

After the game, Michigan football head Coach Jim Harbaugh addressed all of these topics, but mostly came away proud of how his team fought. The Wolverines won’t be heading to the national championship, and the season is over, but they fought to the end, and that’s something that’s made the head ball Coach proud.

Here is everything he said after the game.

Thoughts is TCU’s game

Congratulations to TCU, I thought they played a great game. Very, very opportunistic team, very resilient team, really great team and played a great football game, no doubt. There’s a winner, there’s a non-winner. But the Winner was football, it was a great game.

And I’m really proud of our guys. I was talking to our guys about, you don’t quit, you don’t give up, you never let up, you never give in. You just keep playing one play at a time. And, I thought that was — I could have easily been standing in our Locker room at the end of our ballgame and congratulating a whole Locker room of heroes. Because that’s what they are. And that’s what they have been this entire season, including this game.

It was a great effort by both teams. And really proud of my team. One last big play, one more big play by us, one more opportunistic play by us, one less opportunistic play by them, it’d be a different situation.

But yeah, it was a great football game. And Congratulations to TCU and Coach Dykes and the entire squad.

What did he say to the team after the game?

Story continues

Just what I just said yeah. I’m really, really proud of them, really proud of the fight. They have been a Locker room of Heroes the entire season. And as I stand in front of them, that’s who they are. That’s what they are. I was super proud of them. That’s why you don’t — never give up. Never give in, never let up. Just keep playing, keep playing the game one play at a time. And I’m sure there’s a lot of analogies to life with that. But they’re real. And our team continues to do that, done it all year. And did it right up until the end and a great season that ends one week early.

It’s JJ McCarthy’s play in the game

Yeah, it was a Titanic effort by — just phenomenal effort by JJ Titan of an effort. I’m so proud of him just like, like he was my own my own son. I mean, what a competitor he is. Ronnie Bell, Mike Sainristil — I mean, it could go on.

The JJ McCarthy that I know on an every day in, day out basis, daily, weekly, monthly, yearly, he’s a great, great player, great Talented player. Great athlete, great leader. And, the best thing about him is he always puts the team above himself and tremendous competitor, just phenomenal in his first season as a starter and I don’t think there’s anybody’s ever done anything quite like what he did this year. And that was true in this game.

The throws that he was making, the throws to Ronnie Bell and Roman Wilson and Colston Loveland, and the guys were catching — I mean, they were just — it was at a very, very high level. No question about that. So it’s a tremendous, tremendous Testament to what they were able to do today. And it wasn’t easy, there’s a lot — it’s tough to make Underneath throws/ So they were making the deep ones.

How surprised he was by TCU’s play

Yeah, they did an outstanding job, cracked off some really big plays we just didn’t get fitted right. And that was disappointing.

Like I said, there were big plays being made, Mistakes being made — both teams. We just had one less than we needed and they had one more and that ended up being the difference in the game.

Was the flea-flicker in the game plan?

Yeah, I thought it was really well-executed there. It was something we had in the game plan and it was great. And executed as well as you can execute.

It’s Michigan’s missed opportunities at the goal line

Yeah, that was like I said one — we were one short of executing a touchdown. The turnover — there was a lot of missed — they made their fair share of mistakes, we made ours. They made their big plays, we made our big plays, and we just had one fewer big play, (they had) one less misfire.

Why the Colston Loveland end-around is fourth-and-2

Cuz we thought it would work and I take full responsibility for it not working. Should have had something different called. Now put that one on me. They had a wired and they had it well-defended. Sitting here now I definitely would like to wish I would have called a different one.

Was that targeting in the end? And the overturned touchdown

I’ll take a closer look at it. The last play was a they were looking at targeting and they ruled that it wasn’t targeting. The touchdown — Roman — they ruled he didn’t get in the endzone.

Given the fight in the game, but does he feel OK about the game?

Well, obviously, I feel so proud of the way our team — they never quit, they never gave in. I feel really proud. I can’t say enough how many phenomenal plays that were made in the game by our guys. I feel very proud of that, yes.

Story Originally appeared on Wolverines Wire