What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Illinois

Just tremendous faith in him and everybody. I mean, it’s just a Locker room of Heroes today. So many guys, with just a great mindset, a great belief in each other, and a tremendous team win.

But Jake Moody, I mean, I don’t know if any of us really quite understand what that feels like that he experienced today. When he came into the locker room, I mean, every guy was chanting his name. And it was a tremendous celebration. And a lot of credit to Greg Tarr, the snapper, and Brad Robbins, the holder. That whole battery and the protection was extremely good.

That a game-winner that went into the wind in the third quarter was huge. It was just outside of the kick line that we had established at the 27-yard line. But I asked him if he felt good. The ball was under 28. They gave me a thumbs up. That was a big, huge kick. Every single one he made — we needed them all, of course. I love the one before the game-winner when it made it 17-16 and then the ensuing kickoff. They kicked it deep again, really good kick. And after, he was losing one guy, fist pumping to the crowd and the student section. You just see the confidence. And his emotional control was tremendous. Which is — that’s pretty good for a college guy.

Yeah, pretty, pretty good. That’s why he’s the Groza award. That’s why he’s the Groza winner, right? But — legend. I’ve been watching Michigan football since I was a kid. Pretty, pretty decent history of Michigan football and

I am nominating him for legendary status at the university. Can I get a second? Jack Harbaugh, you’ve seen a lot of Michigan football! We got a second! Yeah, just wonderful. Wonderful. Wonderful.

So many Heroes in the game. Blake Corum. Another great game, a hundred-yard game and a touchdown. Defense with the fourth down stops, DJ Turner, big huge tackle on fourth down. Fourth-and-1 stop. It took everybody today. Ronnie Bell, the tremendous punt return for Ronnie. As you know, he Tore his ACL on punt return in the first game of the 2021 season. And this week, I mean, ‘Hey Ronnie, just go back there. AJ is out. Just going to ask you to fair catch it.’ Got to figure that is mind, what would his Mindset be like going out there and trying to return punts? And you know from the opening from the opening punt, he’s returning them. And that huge, huge punt return he had in the fourth quarter was big.

So many guys — JJ McCarthy — and I called him The Iceman, like Bjorn Borg. I mean, again, it was on display today. As I told the guys that one of the — the way the second to last drive — and it’s Penn State last year, this is just like Penn State last year. And darn, if the guys that don’t go out there and get the win — it’s just awesome.

Olu Oluwatimi — he has the strength of 10 men. There’s so much admiration for him and I will feel ever proud to be his friend. That week he had this week — not only the physical strength of 10 men but the mental strength of 10 men. Victims at Virginia, where that tragedy was personal for him. Those were some of his teammates and his dad had successful surgery to remove a tumor in his brain. And so all that was going on for Olu this week, I think back to being that age and there’s no way I could have handled that. But he has the strength of 10 men and thank God that was a successful surgery.

Could keep going on. It’s the mental discipline of our team, as you know. I mean these are character revealers. Some people call them character builders, I call them character revealers. And it all starts in the weight room. Ben Herbert and his staff, I mean, the attention to detail, the many workouts that our guys go through, they are conditioned mentally and physically. I mean, those workouts not only carve the body but they shape the mind. And a ton of credit to them. Ben and his staff and all of our coaches. And just the way this team is. There as together a team and it’s not anxious, it’s not nervous they don’t play in fear. They don’t flinch, they’re not angry. They play with Joy and gusto every single time they go out there. You can tell, this is one we’re really, really happy about and proud about.