What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football win vs. Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Somehow, a game in which Michigan football won in dominating fashion was quite ho-hum, a relatively boring affair. Yet, the Wolverines won big, having beaten Nebraska, 34-3.

Again, Blake Corum shone, and again, the pass game wasn’t firing on all cylinders. But the defense held the Huskers to three points, including none in the second half. The Wolverines have given up three second-half points cumulatively over the past five games, dating to Week 6 at Indiana.

After the game, Jim Harbaugh addressed the good, the bad and what the team needs to improve upon. Here is everything he said in his postgame press conference.