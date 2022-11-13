What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football win vs. Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Somehow, a game in which Michigan football won in dominating fashion was quite ho-hum, a relatively boring affair. Yet, the Wolverines won big, having beaten Nebraska, 34-3.
Again, Blake Corum shone, and again, the pass game wasn’t firing on all cylinders. But the defense held the Huskers to three points, including none in the second half. The Wolverines have given up three second-half points cumulatively over the past five games, dating to Week 6 at Indiana.
After the game, Jim Harbaugh addressed the good, the bad and what the team needs to improve upon. Here is everything he said in his postgame press conference.
On the defense
They get a lot of attention inside our program. Just really, really doing a great job, all the positions are playing really well. The linebackers, the interior defensive line, having a great season. Mazi and Kris Jenkins, Mason Graham just doing so good. The edge guys, I mean, they just keep coming. So many really good players doing a great job. They’re being really well coached. Jesse and Mike Elston — and Clink knows what he’s doing on the back end, it’s really good and really special. The Quarters now with — there’s a great rotation with DJ and Mikey and Gemon and Will. And the safeties — Rod Moore doing a tremendous job. I wish I had more Rod Moores. Guy’s a tackling machine, gets them on the ground.
Yeah, can’t say enough really good things and how they’re running to the ball. The team defense, it’s been great. Keep it rolling.
Donovan Edwards’ injury status
Well, I don’t have an update right now.
Do they need to try different things on offense?
Well, I thought we did show some different things today. Down in the red zone, JJ scored on the quarterback sweep. Blake Corum was great on the block, it was a tremendous block by him. And got a wide-open Ronnie Bell also in the end zone.
And Blake, another great game by him. I mean to have — I think he rushed for about 140 yards, but there wasn’t a long one. there wasn’t a 50-yarder today like there has been. Just really, really good tough running.
Yeah, the team played — it was important to them to get to — so much hard work is going into the team being undefeated. So many guys have just done so much work, so hard. Some guys have been banged up along the way. And so it’s a lot of hard work has gone in and want to keep it going. It was important for them to get to keep this undefeated streak, this win streak going.
End of the first half time management
Yeah, I was beating myself up. They had 12 men on the field. Could have just taken the penalty and first-and-5. And that would have been the way to do it. But Blake had six more hard yards of running and had declined, and so you’d have those six yards. But, yeah, definitely did cost us one play because the clock kept running. And should have called the time out there. So in the end, it costs us one play.
But there were four minutes when the drive started
When it’s third or you’re going for something on fourth down, you want the clock to run in case you don’t get the ball, get the first down and you don’t want to give any time for the opponent to have clock if you don’t make the third down or you don’t make the fourth down.
It’s JJ keeping on the touchdown instead of handing off to Blake Corum
Yeah, I mean, doing something different, right?
Is the quarterback not getting into rhythm since there are so many running plays?
Deep ball problems
Yeah, we were close again and a couple today was really pretty good coverage. I mean, some of those some of the deep balls we threw were, are well covered.
Do they need to be more balanced in run/pass?
Yeah, you balance it. If you’re gonna get in five yards a carry, six yards of carry it’s tough to just say Let’s throw it. But yeah, put it on me. I mean, I’ll take accountability that the pass stats weren’t higher than they were. And I’d be happy to be 10-0 and move on to Illinois.
Should they be passing more?
We’ll see. I mean, we’re gonna do what we think is, when we’re in-game, is the best, best, best chance for winning the game. So we’ve had these conversations before — there’s two ways to go: you can go by air or you can go by the ground. Today was a day we chose to go more on the ground. George Patton would be proud.
Does he reflect at all on being 10-0?
Just going, 1-0, that’s what we’re trying to do each week. I am really proud. I’m really proud of the team. I mean, the players are the ones who deserve the most credit. I mean, they work so darn hard and they’re such a real tight-knit group that it’s fun, it’s a joyful, happy ride that we’re on. It’s not something that — it’s a mission. But it’s a happy mission. Not one that’s that has any anxiety or any anger or any kind of fear to it. It’s a happy ride.
Seeing Gemon Green back in the game
Good, really good. I watched him watch him closely on quite a few of the Downs and I was really happy to see him back out there, happy to see him playing well again. I mean, picked up right where he left off after missing the last game with the concussion. But yeah, it was good.
Like I said, all those corners right now, it’s good depth. I mean, DJ’s out there, Will’s out there. Gemon is out there. Mikey’s out there. They’re all playing. Playing really good. As is the group on the back end, as well, along with the safeties.
On Mason Graham and his Ascent
Yeah, really from Day 1, he came in, probably somebody that just went to work right away, showed up in the first couple of practices. And then OK, well, that’s in shorts but Let’s see what it looks like in the pads and right away in pads he was really good. He’s just a heck of a player. You know, one of those was at a position where you really need defensive tackles. Having him, Kenneth Grant came in and the same class. That’s what I was — those were the two guys I was referring to back in the summer that were a gift from the football Gods and they’re continuing to play really well. And it really bodes well for our team to have both those two freshmen, as good as they are and they’re freshmen. It’s awesome.
.