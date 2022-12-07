What Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s playoff absence means for Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Rose Bowl shadows turned into a crisp California evening last New Year’s Day, Jaxon Smith-Njigba put up a performance that set a new standard for Ohio State football receivers.

Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson had both stepped aside to pursue NFL opportunities. That put the then-sophomore in the spotlight, and he put on a show for the entire country. Whether taking crossing routes over the middle and turning them into breakaways or running down over-the-shoulder touchdown catches in the end zone, Smith-Njigba displayed his full array of skills.

That was supposed to be the announcement of college football’s best receiver for 2022. Instead, it essentially became his sign-off. Ohio State fans only have 60 snaps worth of Smith-Njigba from this season to remember. Most of them were hindered by the hamstring injury they suffered on opening night, which hindered every attempt to return to the field.

Now that Smith-Njigba has shut down to focus on rehabilitation ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, some other Buckeye will need to summon his own postseason breakout. The stakes are even higher, with a Peach Bowl semifinal against No. 1 Georgia waiting on Dec. 31.

The challenge, also, is much greater. Utah had its own injury issues in the Rose Bowl last season and had to throw running backs on the field as defensive backs. That context is important for at least some of the 347 yards Smith-Njigba amassed in Pasadena.

Georgia, though, expects a well-stocked secondary for this playoff semifinal in its back yard. Safety Christopher Smith was a first-team All-SEC selection, and cornerback Kelee Ringo made the second team. Cornerbacks Javon Bullard and Kamari Lassiter and safety Malaki Starks also have strong Pro Football Focus grades.

Georgia’s schedule included high-scoring offenses Oregon, Tennessee, Mississippi State and LSU. Still, It’s defense ranks 11th in opposing quarterback efficiency rating, 13th in yards allowed per attempt and eighth in fewest touchdown passes allowed.

It is exactly the matchup Ohio State wanted last season when Olave, Wilson and Smith-Njigba populated the starting lineup. It finally gets its shot at Georgia, but with none of those playmakers.

Finding more Talent turned out not to be an issue. Marvin Harrison Jr. blossomed into the Big Ten receiver of the year and may win the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best. They stepped up with a long thread of viral highlights while Smith-Njigba was relegated to the sideline.

Emeka Egbuka took over the slot and also emerged as a 1,000-yard receiver. While he does not possess Smith-Njigba’s short-area elusiveness, he combines versatility and top-end speed with a more physical style of play.

The difference-maker could be what OSU gets from Julian Fleming as the third option. He had combined for seven receptions and 88 yards over his previous four games before contributing five catches for 47 yards against Michigan. His last touchdown came Oct. 22 against Iowa — also the last day Smith-Njigba played a snap.

Smith-Njigba was never more conspicuously absent than in The Game against Michigan. The Buckeyes scored three second-half points after falling out of rhythm early. Ultimately it will be on OSU Coach Ryan Day and his Offensive staff to scheme that trio into winnable situations against arguably the nation’s best overall defense.

Ohio State wanted Smith-Njigba healthy at the end of the season to drop him in the middle of just such a defense and let him wreak havoc. Instead, it has a month to prove it doesn’t need him to beat the Bulldogs.

