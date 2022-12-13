What is Warzone Cup? New soccer mode explained

Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded will bring a little something extra for soccer fans.

Following the Modern Warfare FC Support a Team event and the release of Operator Bundles featuring Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Lionel Messi, a limited time Warzone Cup playlist is being added to the game.

As the World Cup enters its final stages, here’s everything you need to know about the new soccer festivities and playlist.

Warzone Cup limited time playlist explained

Credit: Activision Blizzard

Warzone Cup brings two teams of three Operators to the Al Easima Field, home of one of the league rivals to Al Mazrah’s soccer club.

Players will drive special ATVs with a Pulse ability to push a Massive football into the other team’s goal. Collect and toss Shock Sticks to stall your opponents, or boost through Enemy vehicles to ram them out of the way.

The first team to score five goals, or the team with the most goals at the end of the five-minute time limit, wins the match.

This mode appears to be Call of Duty’s take on Rocket League, which also tasks players with using vehicles to score goals.

If you’re really looking to get into the spirit of the World Cup, the Neymar, Pogba, and Messi Bundles are still available to buy in the store.

