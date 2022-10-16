What is Tom Allen’s contract buyout?

BLOOMINGTON – The terms of his most recently negotiated contract amendment, signed in March 2021, give Tom Allen substantial leverage in the event either he wants to leave that contract, or Indiana wants to fire him without cause.

Made official in the spring following IU’s triumphant 2020 campaign, Allen’s contract remains largely as it was when he was handed a new deal following a successful 2019 season. His base salary and deferred compensation stayed even at $500,000 apiece, and many of the terms and perks of the original contract — like the automatic one-year extension Allen receives after any season his team qualifies for a Bowl — remained intact.

The three key changes written into the amendment altered Allen’s outside, marketing and promotional income (the bulk of his annual compensation), his duty to IU should he wish to break the contract, and Indiana’s duty to him should it wish to buy him out of it.

