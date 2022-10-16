What is Tom Allen’s contract buyout?

BLOOMINGTON – The terms of his most recently negotiated contract amendment, signed in March 2021, give Tom Allen substantial leverage in the event either he wants to leave that contract, or Indiana wants to fire him without cause.

Made official in the spring following IU’s triumphant 2020 campaign, Allen’s contract remains largely as it was when he was handed a new deal following a successful 2019 season. His base salary and deferred compensation stayed even at $500,000 apiece, and many of the terms and perks of the original contract — like the automatic one-year extension Allen receives after any season his team qualifies for a Bowl — remained intact.

The three key changes written into the amendment altered Allen’s outside, marketing and promotional income (the bulk of his annual compensation), his duty to IU should he wish to break the contract, and Indiana’s duty to him should it wish to buy him out of it.

The first and third are directly linked.

If Allen wishes to leave Indiana before the expiration of his contract, he would owe the university a sum that decreases throughout the life of the deal. If he wants to break the contract before Nov. 30, 2022, for example, he would owe 50% of all his remaining salary (a figure well into eight figures). But if he wants to leave his contract between Dec. 1, 2022-Nov. 30, 2023, that number falls to a flat $4 million.

The next year, it decreases to $3 million, then $1 million, then just $500,000 in the last two years of a contract scheduled to expire in November 2027.

Indiana’s obligation, on the other hand, would be far more substantial.

If the university wished to terminate Allen any time before Dec. 1, 2024, it would owe him all remaining base, deferred and outside, marketing and promotional income (OMPI). If, for example, he were to be fired without cause following the 2023 season, Indiana University would still owe him more than $20 million.

Beginning Dec. 1, 2024, IU’s duty falls to just 50% of that remaining income, a substantially smaller amount. Termination on that date, for example, would require the university to pay Allen a little under $8 million, and that number would fall under $6 million a year later. Any bowl-triggered extension years would remain in this bucket, for buyout purposes. Allen is scheduled to receive a $100,000 raise via OMPI in any such extension year.

December 1 is the key date in the contract. It runs on a December-November fiscal year, meaning the last day of November is the last day on the contract’s fiscal calendar each year, turning it over Dec. 1.

How much would IU owe Tom Allen if it fired him?

A year-by-year breakdown of IU’s duty in the case of firing without cause:

December 1, 2022: $25.5 million.

December 1, 2023: $20.8 million.

December 1, 2024: $7.95 million.

December 1, 2025: $5.4 million.

December 1, 2026: $2.75 million.

All salary except deferred compensation is paid out monthly, per the terms of the contract, and Allen’s buyout would fall on a prorated basis if he were fired in a month other than December. Deferred compensation is also prorated, so it would be rolled into any buyout figure at the termination of the contract.

