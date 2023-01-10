What Is The New TaylorMade Driver For 2023?

What Is The New TaylorMade Driver For 2023?

For 2023, TaylorMade continues with its Stealth name that first burst on to the scene in 2022, with the unsurprisingly titled Stealth 2. Like last year, there are three models for Golfers to choose from, with the regular Stealth 2 (opens in new tab) being joined by the Stealth 2 Plus (opens in new tab) and the Stealth 2 HD (opens in new tab)driver heads which are designed to maximize your performance off the tee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button