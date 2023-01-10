What Is The New TaylorMade Driver For 2023?

For 2023, TaylorMade continues with its Stealth name that first burst on to the scene in 2022, with the unsurprisingly titled Stealth 2. Like last year, there are three models for Golfers to choose from, with the regular Stealth 2 (opens in new tab) being joined by the Stealth 2 Plus (opens in new tab) and the Stealth 2 HD (opens in new tab)driver heads which are designed to maximize your performance off the tee.

Which model will be best suited for your game, you may ask? The most forgiving model in the Stealth 2 range is the HD. This will suit higher handicappers (opens in new tab) as it helps launch the ball higher in the air more easily, with draw-bias built in to combat a slice.

The Stealth Plus is the least forgiving model of the three, with it also being the most workable off the tee, as well as one of the best low spin drivers that money can buy thanks to its moveable weight track that alters shot shape. If you want a mixture of forgiveness and distance though, then the Stealth 2 sits perfectly in the middle, as its Swingweight System weight is strategically located to encourage optimal launch and spin.

The 2022 Stealth driver (Left) and the 2023 Stealth 2 driver (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

In 2022, TaylorMade introduced Golfers to the ‘Carbonwood Age’, with its Stealth drivers (opens in new tab) becoming some of the best golf drivers (opens in new tab) on the market. So, how have the brand improved their previous model for 2023? Well, that comes in the form of more carbon fiber, with the Clubs being the brand’s first to have more carbon than any other material by volume.

We see further Improvements from the increase in carbon, as TaylorMade have relocated the weight to optimize the Center of Gravity and increase the Moment of Inertia, thus promising a new level of forgiveness.

The last noticeable improvement that we see is within the driver’s face. It still has the 60X Carbon Twist Face, something which makes it one of the most forgiving drivers (opens in new tab) but, for 2023, the Stealth 2 features a new version of Inverted Cone Technology (ICT). This is said to maintain ball speed on off-center strikes and increase forgiveness.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The full family of Stealth 2 Woods will be available for preorder from Jan 10th and will retail from Feb 17th, with a number of Tour players already putting the new model into play.

Two-time Major Winner Collin Morikawa (opens in new tab) was spotted using the Stealth 2 Plus model during the Sentry Tournament of Champions, with former World No.1, Scottie Scheffler (opens in new tab)also seen using the Plus model in Hawaii.