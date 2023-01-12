What is the NBA’s new regular season attendance record set by the Spurs?

They may not win the Championship this season, but they will will register a Landmark in NBA history.

The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome, the Spurs’ former home in San Antonio.

As a part of the franchise’s 50th-anniversary celebrationthe team announced last summer that they would play one game in the Alamodome, their former home court from 1993 to 2002.

Breaking the Alamodome’s record too

The Spurs have already sold more than 63,500 tickets in their Matchup against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson & co.

The biggest attendance at an NBA regular-season game so far was the 62,046 people who paid their tickets to watch Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls face the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998.

The franchise will also break the Alamodome’s biggest assistance for an NBA game when 39,554 fans went to the arena in 1999 to see San Antonio face New York for Game 2 of that year’s NBA Finals.

Only four games with more than 50,000 fans

Friday’s Spurs vs Warriors will be the fourth NBA game in history with an attendance exceeding 50,000.

Besides the aforementioned Clash at the Georgia Dome, the other two were held at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan, when the Detroit Pistons drew 52,745 for a game vs. Philadelphia in 1987, and 61,983 for a game against Boston in 1988.

The biggest crowd in NBA history was 108,713 for the 2010 All-Star Gamewhich was held at the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.