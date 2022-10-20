What is the handball rule now? Explaining VAR interventions and the intricacies of the armpit and shoulder

Handball is a common-sense thing.

If a player gets hit on the hand from a close distance: no handball. Fair.

If a player moves their arm towards the ball to block it: handball. Sensitive.

If a player uses their arm or hand to score: handball. Pretty straightforward.

If a player uses their shoulder: no handball.

Right?

Well, historically, the handball laws have been unclear.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), the body that determines the laws of football, and the Football Association have updated their rulebooks on several occasions in recent years to try to remedy this. Before this season began, there were several alterations in English football concerning handball violations.

For example, last season, a goal would be disallowed if the creator or scorer was adjudged to have handled the ball, whether intentional or not. Now, these rules apply exclusively to the scorer.

The new law came into focus when Duncan Watmore was seen to have handled in the build-up to Middlesbrough’s equalizer against Manchester United in the FA Cup last month. After the ball hit his hand inside the United penalty area, he passed across the box for Matt Crooks to score.

As Watmore did not get the final touch, the goal was allowed. United argued that it was a clear handball and that the goal should not have stood.

The dubious handball laws were called into question again the following weekend, when West Ham United’s Craig Dawson scored in stoppage time to rescue a draw away to Leicester City.

After centre-back Dawson met a corner to score his 50th senior goal, goalkeeper