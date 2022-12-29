What is the greatest photo taken in NBA history?

As one of the most storied ball clubs in NBA history, any accounting of the history of the league would be incomplete without taking the Boston Celtics into account. And of course, such was the case in a recent deep dive put together by the folks over at the Kogostomus YouTube channel regarding the Greatest photo in NBA history.

It goes without saying that there is a Wealth of them to choose from over the seven decades and counting history of the league, with Boston’s players and alumni Featured among several of the examples explored in the clip.

From the earliest days of the NBA right up to the present, Celtics players have been a Spectacular and important part of that photographic history.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to see what the video settles on for its pick.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

Do the Boston Celtics have enough to win the 2023 NBA title?

Who played the most games for the Boston Celtics in their storied history?

Who will start for the East in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

Best Christmas Day NBA dunks since 2014 (including the Boston Celtics)

Celtics Lab 161: Previewing Bucks-Cs on Christmas, the state of the East, NBA expansion and more with Jeff Zillgitt

Celtics Lab 160: An NBA Festivus for the Rest of Us with Jam Packard

List

What moves around the margins might the Boston Celtics be eyeing ahead of the 2023 trade deadline?

List

Happy to be playing as they were early in the season, the Celtics now turn to making it consistent

List

Are the Boston Celtics at their weakest when Jayson Tatum is riding pine?

List

HoopsHype’s most overpaid player list includes nine former Boston Celtics

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire