What is Spike ball and could it be the sport of the summer?

Spike ball is a “360-degree game without boundaries, sides or territories”, says James Docking, director of Spike Ball New Zealand (file photo).

If you see a group of people hitting a ball back and forth onto what looks like a mini trampoline, chances are they are playing Spike ball.

It was originally seen as “a toy” but Spike Ball New Zealand director James Docking says it’s starting to capture Kiwi imaginations, and can easily be played in a backyard or on the beach.

“It’s a 360-degree game without boundaries, sides or territories,” he said.

Four players in teams of two take turns spiking a ball onto a sprung net roughly a meter in diameter. A combination of volleyball and schoolyard handball, the aim is to hit the ball off the net in such a way that opponents cannot return your play, and with no out of bounds things can get Tricky – quickly.

Highly dynamic with lots of jumping, lunging and blocking, games are played to 11, 15, or 21 points and players can use any body part to make contact with the ball.

Invented by American cartoonist and designer Jeff Knurek in the late 80s, the game has a certain childish charm and Docking says that makes it so appealing.

“Thousands” of sets have been sold to Kiwis through Spike Ball New Zealand, he said, each set representing four players.

Tom Lee/Stuff Spike ball is easy to set up on the beach or in a backyard and doesn’t have to be modified, Spike Ball New Zealand director James Docking says.

He says the unique thing about the fledgling sport is its lack of boundaries.

“In a short version you’ve got your three hits similar to volleyball, but instead of hitting the ball over the net you’re hitting it onto the net.”

While gaining in popularity now, the sport was once derided as a “toy or a game, certainly not a sport”.

“It was first released in; I think it was the 80s … but it really didn’t take off,” says Docking.

Millionaire apparel entrepreneur Daymond John, had an instrumental role in its resurrection, bankrolling the game after chief executive Chris Ruder appeared on the American investment pitching show Shark Tank.

Docking says he’s unsure how many players there are in New Zealand, but “tournaments are hosted on an ad-hoc basis” and there are at least “hundreds and hundreds of players around the motu”.

@Corentin_Bureau The equipment used to play Spike ball, with the central point being a sprung net roughly a meter in diameter.

“The fact that the game can be played in its entirety, it doesn’t have to be modified for different spaces really, you’re in your backyard, on the beach – you’re still playing the same game that is played at a highly competitive level.”

This makes a welcome change from sports which he says are often modified to allow for their playing at a social level.

The game, which has “everybody engaged on every point” could also prove a remedy for Kiwis’ increasingly sedentary lifestyles, he suggests.

Although the learning curve is steep, Docking says “you can see there are some skills you can start to master after only 30 or 40 minutes”.