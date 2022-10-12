What is Scott Padgett’s role for Mississippi State basketball?

STARKVILLE — First-year Mississippi State basketball Coach Chris Jans is following a Nationwide trend by hiring a fourth assistant, although it’s not in the traditional role.

Jans Hired former Kentucky star Scott Padgett in August to serve as an Assistant to the head coach. Padgett’s role isn’t much different from assistants George Brooks, James Miller or David Anwar. He’s engaged in practice. He helps dive into film. They can help with recruiting.

But there are limitations, the most noteworthy being Padgett cannot go on the road to recruit.

It’s a role many coaches across college basketball have implemented. Some label it as an administrative role. Others do as MSU did. Ultimately, it adds another mind to the arsenal.

