What Is Score Differential? | Golf Monthly

According to the USGA website a Score Differential ‘measures the performance of a round in relation to the relative difficulty of the course that was played, measured by the Course Rating and the Slope Rating. The result of the daily conditions calculation (PCC) is also included in the Score Differential calculation which may provide an adjustment if course and/or weather conditions significantly impacted scores on that day’.

A Score Differential is calculated using the following formula:

