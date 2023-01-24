What is Rivals Week? New NBA schedule feature Highlights Celtics vs. Lakers and other marquee matchups

When the NBA announced its schedule back in August, it revealed the debut of “Rivals Week” for the 2022-23 season.

In addition to the typical marquee days of the NBA schedule like Opening Night, NBA Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the NBA is attempting to put an emphasis on the league’s rivalries — both old and new.

But what is Rivals Week and when will it take place during the NBA season? The Sporting News has you covered with answers to those questions below.

What is NBA Rivals Week?

Rivals Week will debut during the 2022-23 season, with the NBA keying in on classic and budding rivalries around the league.

Historic rivalries like Celtics versus Lakers will, of course, be on display, but so will newly established rivalries like the Warriors and Grizzlies.

Rivalry Week will span over five days with games being nationally broadcast across four networks in the United States: TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV.

When is NBA Rivals Week?

Rivals Week will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and run through Saturday, Jan. 28.

TNT will kick off Rivals Week with a Tuesday doubleheader and ABC will close Rivals Week with an exclusive tripleheader on Saturday.

You can find the full schedule for Rivals Week below.

NBA Rivals Week schedule

Rivals Week will start with a doubleheader on TNT on Tuesday. It will continue on Wednesday with another doubleheader on ESPN, followed by a third doubleheader on TNT on Thursday.

NBA TV will broadcast two Rivals Week games on Friday, and the week will wrap up with an action-packed tripleheader on ABC on Saturday.

Viewers in the United States can stream NBA Rivals Week on Sling TV. Fans in the US can watch the biggest games of the 2022-23 NBA season on Sling TV, which is now offering HALF OFF your first month! Stream Sling Orange for $20 in your first month to catch all regular season games on TNT, ESPN & ABC. For games on NBA TV, subscribe to Sling Orange & Sports Extra for $27.50 in your first month. Local regional blackout restrictions apply.

SIGN UP FOR SLING TV: English | Spanish