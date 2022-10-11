What is prized basketball Recruit Keanu Dawes looking for in a school?

Keanu Dawes knows exactly what he is looking for in a school.

A Consensus four-star basketball Recruit who lives in Houston, Texas, and is listed at 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, Dawes was targeted by some of the best men’s college basketball programs in the country before narrowing down his list to just four schools.

Included in that list are BYU and Utah, as well as a couple of Hometown schools — Rice and Texas.

Dawes is scheduled to announce where he will play college basketball on Tuesday, but late Monday night he expressed some thoughts about his future in a video he shared on social media, specifically what he values ​​when it comes to his future school.

“My recruiting process kind of started late,” Dawes said. “I got my first offer at the beginning of my junior year and then throughout the season and the rest of the summer just kind of started to get more offers and then bigger offers.

“When it came down to choosing my top 6 (schools) and then my top 4, where it is right now, I kind of just went off who I felt would help me get to the league the best. Who would develop me the best. And also off the court. That is a big thing because you are not just playing basketball the whole time you are there. You are with the teammates, the staff, and the actual school itself.”

Dawes has lofty goals for himself, no matter where he attends college.

“The final goal is to make it to the NBA, make it to the league,” he said. “In college, I want to develop for however long I’m there.

“Personal goals are to win Freshman of the Year in whatever conference I’m in and to take my team to the (NCAA) Tournament. I feel like if you can do that as a freshman you are doing something pretty big that not a lot of people can do… but it won’t be easy wherever I go.”