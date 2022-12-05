What is Pele’s illness? Cancer has soccer very sick and in and out of hospital

Pele’s place as one of the greatest footballers of all-time remains unrivaled, but his status in his native Brazil is beyond iconic.

Despite producing generations of world class players, Pele remains synonymous with Brazil’s greatest achievements, after he won three World Cup titles with the Samba Boys between 1958 and 1970.

However, the nation, and the rest of the world, find themselves waiting anxiously for updates, amid his ongoing health status in hospital in Sao Paulo.

The 82-year-old has struggled with poor health since 2021, but his condition has worsened in recent weeks, as his beloved Brazil aims for Glory in the 2022 World Cup.

Pele’s health update: What is the latest news?

Reports from Brazilian outlet UOL claimed Pele had been moved to palliative care at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo, after being admitted there last week, with ‘cardiac ‘issues’.

The report claims Pele’s Doctors advised the change as he is no longer responding to Chemotherapy treatment for a previous cancer diagnosis.

No official update has been released by Pele’s family or representatives, but the former striker issued this message from the hospital.

“My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive,” as per a post on Instagram.

“I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and Nursing team for all the care I have received.

“I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watching Brazil in the World Cup too!

“Thank you so much for everything!”

What is Pele’s illness?

Pele underwent surgery to remove a Colon tumor in September 2021, less than a month before his 81st birthday, with a subsequent period of Chemotherapy confirmed by his family.

Initial Responses towards Chemotherapy were positive, with treatment ongoing in 2022, but his latest hospital admission alerted Doctors to a change in his health.

Unofficial reports claim his body has stopped reacting positively to Chemotherapy treatment and palliative care will assist with comfort and breathing.

How long has Pele been sick?

Pele did not confirm when he was diagnosed with a colon tumor, but his treatment period started in November 2021, following a brief stay in hospital.

Pele has been in hospital since Tuesday, November 29 and on Thursday, December 1 he said it was a “routine monthly visit.”

What do Doctors and family say about Pele’s health?

The Sao Paulo hospital where Pele is currently situated have kept their public comments short, with reports from Sky Sports confirming he is ‘in a stable condition’ with Doctors ‘reassessing his Chemotherapy treatment’ after developing a respiratory infection last week.

Pele’s daughter Kelly Nascimento updated Instagram about her father’s health on December 1, stating that the situation is still evolving.

“Hi my friends. Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health.

“He’s in the hospital receiving medication. Some of my siblings are visiting Brazil.

“There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and I promise to post some pictures.

“We appreciate the concern and love!!”