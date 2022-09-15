What Is PCC In Golf?

PCC is a feature of the World Handicap System (WHS). It stands for Playing Conditions Calculation. PCC automatically takes place at the end of each day to determine if scores made at a course are significantly lower or higher than expected, suggesting playing conditions were either easier or harder than normal. If scores were unusually low or high, then a PCC adjustment of between -1 and +3 shots will be applied to the score differential calculation.

Basically, the idea is that if the conditions are really tough then scoring is going to be higher and if it’s easy, scoring should be lower; the PCC should kick in to reflect this. For PCC to be calculated and applied, no fewer than eight acceptable scores must be submitted on the day by players with a Handicap Index of 36.0 or below.

