What is Marcus Rashford’s goal celebration? Meaning of Man Utd star’s new move explained

All you need to know about Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s new goal Celebration

Marcus Rashford has been in scintillating form for Manchester United since club football resumed after the 2022 World Cup.

The England international has successfully recovered from last season’s struggles to come up with nine goals in the Premier League and has crossed the 10-goal mark overall this season for the Red Devils.

He has not only been scoring at nearly a goal per game since December, but has also come up with a new move to celebrate his goals.

GOAL takes a look at what the new goal Celebration means.

What does Marcus Rashford’s goal celebration mean?

Marcus Rashford has recently been celebrating his goals by standing still and pointing at his temple with his index finger. This is rumored to be an indication of the player’s progress with regards to his mental health.

Back in October, Rashford had revealed that he had struggled with his mental health during the 21/22 season.

“I was struggling at times with more mental things. It wasn’t really my own performance but other things off the pitch. That’s the biggest difference from last season.

Getty Images

“Too often last season, I wasn’t in the right headspace for games. I wasn’t surprised by some of the stuff that was happening,” the Man Utd star had told Sky Sports.

It has been said that the new goal celebration following his excellent recent form is an indication that he is at a much better place mentally now than he was last season.

Rashford seems to have started celebrating in this manner since the matchday is New Year’s Eve, in which Man Utd beat Wolves thanks to an excellent goal by the star forward.

Rashford has been in fine form ever since.