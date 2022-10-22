What is load management in the NBA? Is it permitted?

Given the kind of debate that the practice has sparked, we thought it a good idea to take a look at just what ‘load management’ is and whether or not it’s even legal in the NBA.

What is ‘Load Management’ in the NBA?

By now, most NBA fans and the players themselves – both past and present – are familiar with the term ‘load management,’ which in essence is the practice of monitoring and restricting a player’s physical activity to reduce the risk of injury. Where the term ‘load’ is concerned, this refers to the number of minutes, games and indeed, specific physical actions that may be asked of a player. Management, of course, refers to the way in which these aspects are regulated. This can entail the imposition of minute restrictions, starting or bringing a player off the bench or even having a player sit out a game altogether.

“Load Management? What’s that mean?”

– The 1989 Sonics, probably. On 11/9/89, the Sonics clashed with the Bucks in a FIVE OVERTIME thriller! Dale Ellis set an NBA record 69 minutes played, with teammate Xavier McDaniel just short at 68. These totals are still 1 and 2 all time! pic.twitter.com/XiwHxHSzDj — Once Upon a Dribble Podcast (@OnceDribble) October 21, 2022

The last point, is of course what has incurred the wrath of many fans, who have on occasion felt cheated when they are forced to miss out on seeing a player that they paid to see. Even former players have gotten in on the discussion, accusing teams of coddling players. No matter how you cut it, there are a few things that make the whole scenario a bit puzzling to say the least. For starters, as much as we’ve given you a general idea of ​​what the term means, there doesn’t seem to be a set definition from team to team. Even more contentious, are the rules that have been implemented by the league itself which seem to place optics ahead of the athletes’ health. That’s to say that the NBA has started to hand out heavy fines to teams that are found guilty of sitting players during nationally televised games, OR for teams not sitting multiple players at once.

Is ‘Load Management’ allowed in the NBA?

NBA Fun Fact Kawhi Leonard has missed 1 out of every 3 games in his NBA career. He’s missed 290 games while only playing 576. He is literally the Spokesman for Load Management. pic.twitter.com/mxEfMK2ZRy — LeBronStats247 (@BronStats247) October 20, 2022

The short answer here is no. On the other hand, given the ambiguous nature of what ‘load management’ appears to be, one can imagine that there are and will continue to be, many cases in which teams ‘rest’ a player out of concern for his condition going forward, along with their desire to see him be available at critical moments. Take for example, Kawhi Leonard’s recent return to action for the Los Angeles Clippers and the manner in which the team has stated they intend to handle his progress going forward. If that’s not a case of ‘load management,’ then we’re not sure what it is, but to date no fines have been handed out to the franchise. Ultimately, we’re guessing that the debate surrounding ethics issue is far from over. Indeed, perhaps it’s just getting warmed up. Watch this space.