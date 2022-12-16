What is in the bottle on the side of a golf cart?

A golf cart has a lot of features to it that are great for golfers.

Of course, it’s motorized so it can speed up the round. The tires are meant to be able to traverse pretty much any Grassy terrain on the course. The cover keeps Golfers protected from the sun, and the windshield helps keep out the wind and other elements. The floor is meant to keep golfers from slipping while getting in and out of the cart. The storage is useful for keeping drinks, golf balls and other valuables right where you need them. The basket behind the seats means additional storage for bigger items. The golf bag straps and storage keep your equipment in place. Coolers are commonplace on the sides of carts to keep drinks cold until you need them.

But what about those plastic bottles on the side of a golf cart? What do they do for the golfer? Well, really what’s in those bottles aren’t so much for the golfer as they are for the golf course.

What is in the white bottle on the side of a golf cart?

Those plastic bottles on the sides of golf carts (or sometimes in what looks like a cooler, or in a smaller tube for walking golfers) contain sand and seed mix. The divot mix is ​​vital for helping keep up the golf course.

Golfers, of course, take up a lot of divots when they play golf. Some do it on purpose, and a lot of golfers do it because they don’t have the skill not to do it. Either way, divots mean bare ground is exposed and that creates an opportunity for Weeds to take hold or for poor playing conditions for Golfers who follow.

The divot-mix bottles are there to help take care of the golf course. Each course formulates a sand and seed mixture in that bottle, and this mixture typically contains seed, sand, soil and/or fertilizer. A golfer is supposed to put down the mixture on the entire space of the divot after they take it, making sure it fills to even with ground level. This is needed to help the grass to quickly grow back where the divot is now.

Some courses want golfers to replace their divot, if possible, instead of using the sand and seed mix. Others, particularly those with Bermudagrass surfaces, want golfers to only use the sand mix. Either way, the mix is ​​only meant to be used for divots in fairways, not from the rough. Often times, fairway grasses can be difficult to manage when they grow in the rough.

It’s important for Golfers to know what each course wants and to help take care of it as best they can.