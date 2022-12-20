What Is Golf Handicap Annual Review?

One of the objectives of the World Handicap System (WHS) was to make players’ handicaps more reflective of their current playing ability. The system allows handicaps to be more fluid with calculation based on average scoring rather than aggregate scoring, as per the old system.

A player who regularly enters counting scores from either competitive golf or General Play rounds should see their Handicap Index remain at the correct level for their playing ability.

