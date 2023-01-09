What is Gareth Bale’s handicap? Could the ex-Real Madrid forward play golf professionally?

Cardiff born and Wales Legend Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33.

Bale confirmed his decision in a statement on Instagram on Monday, saying he has taken an “opportunity for a new adventure.”

The former Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Los Angeles FC forward called time on a 17-year playing career, in which his honors included three LaLiga titles, the Champions League five times and the Club World Cup on three occasions.

Bale’s final appearance came in 3-0 defeat to England as Wales were knocked out of the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar.

In an Instagram post, the striker concluded stating: “So, I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life. A time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure…”

Could that new adventure involve a move into the world of golf?

Bale: ‘The Golfer’

Gareth Bale became known as ‘The Golfer’ during his spell with Real Madrid and his apparent Obsession with the game earned plenty of flak from ‘Los Blancos’ fans and the Spanish media with many feeling that the Welshman prioritized golf over football. A has resulted in a lot of derision, with his own supporters even mocking him. When he struggled to find a situation that the player himself had to refute.

“A lot of people have problems with me playing golf,” Bale said at the time. “I don’t know what their reason is because I’ve spoken to Doctors and Everybody’s fine with it.”

Golf is a huge part of my life so I’m proud to be part of this campaign with @RandA and @wales_golf to promote all the health benefits golf gives us. I would encourage everyone to give golf a go – Golf is Good for You! pic.twitter.com/r5TbeHlvXc — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) August 11, 2022

Bale’s love for the sport led to the now infamous Wales flag bearing the legend: ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid…In That Order’ an ironic play of Bale’s apparent priorities at the time

As of late last year Gareth Bale’s golfing Handicap was an impressive two this was an improvement from 2020 when he confessed that he was playing off “three or four”.

Despite his undeniable high caliber as an Amateur golfer, the Cardiff born player is still somehow from being able to move to the professional game with the majority of players on the major Tours all playing from ‘scratch’ (0) with Bale always Adamant that golf was always just a hobby.