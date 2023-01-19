What is Duke basketball’s ceiling this season?

A week without games? Then Let’s open up the Duke mailbag.

And with the Blue Devils falling out of the top 25, you all certainly have questions. (Many of which overlapped, so please don’t be offended if I didn’t select your specific question.) Thanks as always for the submissions, which let me step back and re-evaluate this team at a Deeper level. Away we go:

What do you think is Duke’s realistic ceiling, at this point? — Evan O.

It depends what you mean, Evan. For a single game? Until the postseason? Or in terms of a potential NCAA Tournament run, which others asked about?

However you look at it, though, I don’t think we’ve seen Duke’s ceiling. Be it because of roster incontinuity (injuries to Jeremy Roach, Dariq Whitehead, and Dereck Lively II), or just inconsistent play from one of the youngest high-major teams in the country — only seven high-major teams have less experience than Duke, per KenPom — we’ve only seen Jon Scheyer’s team flash in… well, flashes.

But here’s what Duke is right now, if you combine the analytics and the eye test:

• An incredibly long team — second nationally in average height, per KenPom — that excels in areas that lend themselves to that strength; think Offensive rebounding (fourth nationally, per KenPom), 3-point defense (No. 14), and second-chance scoring (91st percentile, per CBB Analytics).

• An otherwise poor shooting team, making just 31 percent of its 3s (No. 301, per KenPom) and less than 50 percent of its 2s.

• A Slipping defensive team, which hits directly at the foundation Scheyer has Stressed since this summer. Per BartTorvik, Duke is No. 31 this season in defensive efficiency … but since conference play began in earnest on Dec. 20, that ranking falls outside of the top 100, to No. 121. It’s a smaller sample size — losing Roach’s on-ball pressure hasn’t helped matters, either — but in the team’s three losses since then, Duke has allowed 1.12, 1.18 and 1.07 points per possession.

So, taking all that into account, what is Duke’s ceiling?

It’s as a long, deep, defensive-minded group. Between Kyle Filipowski, Ryan Young, Lively, and Mark Mitchell, Duke has more talent and more frontcourt bodies than most of the opponents left on its schedule. Playing through those four — and getting them to the free-throw line, where Duke is hitting an exceptional 78.3 percent — is what has worked most consistently thus far this season. Doing so also, at least in theory, should open up some kick-out shots for Tyrese Proctor, Whitehead, Jacob Grandison, and once he returns, Roach. But Scheyer can’t wave a magic wand and suddenly make his team better at 3-point shooting. There’s room for improvement, sure, but now into mid-January, you sort of are what you are.

Which is why Duke picking it up on the defensive end again is so imperative. Look at Duke’s best wins this season — Xavier, Ohio State, Iowa — and what’s the common denominator? Holding those opponents below their scoring averages. Much of that, frankly, had to do with protecting the paint, which is an area Duke has regressed in the last month. Per KenPom, Duke’s opponents are getting 57.1 percent of their points on 2-pointers, which is a borderline egregious amount. Couple that with Duke only being a so-so defensive rebounding team, No. 86 per KenPom — the discrepancy between the team’s Offensive and defensive rebounding confuses me a little — and it’s clear where Duke needs to fortify its defense.

If Duke can solidify its interior defense and stay committed to playing through the frontcourt, there’s no reason this team can’t finish in the top four of the ACC with a shot at the conference tournament championship. Making the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament is absolutely within reach, and should be the expectation — although I’d be surprised if this group goes much further, given its Offensive shortcomings in the halfcourt.

Given all of the Rotations we’ve seen so far, who are our best five together? —Andrew M.

It depends. I know that’s probably not what you want to hear, but it’s the truth; different opponents require different lineup combinations.

Now, if you look strictly at the analytics? There are three that stand out, per CBB Analytics, among groups who have played at least 10 minutes together:

Best Offensive efficiency rating: Roach, Proctor, Grandison, Mitchell, Young

Best defensive efficiency rating: Jaylen Blakes, Roach, Grandison, Filipowski, Lively

Best net efficiency rating: Roach, Proctor, Grandison, Mitchell, Young

I’ll add a bonus fourth combo, too — but without Roach, since he’s still Nursing his toe injury:

Best net efficiency rating w/o Roach: Blakes, Proctor, Grandison, Whitehead, Young

What to make of all that?

None of it is that surprising. Shocker: Young is a better Offensive player than Lively, and Lively the better defender. Proctor is more valuable offensively, Blakes more valuable defensively. We knew all that! But if there is something I take away, it’s the guy who crosses over the most lineups: Grandison. I… would not have expected that. The 6-foot-6 wing was brought in this offseason to provide experience and 3-point shooting, but the latter hasn’t really panned out. Since conference play began in earnest, Grandison is averaging 15 minutes per game and scoring 3.2 points, while shooting a paltry 25 percent from 3. (The last two seasons at Illinois, Grandison made 41.1 percent of his 3s.) So why is he so integral to all of Duke’s most efficient lineups?

A few theories. One, he still spaces the floor with his presence alone; per CBB Analytics, basically two-thirds of Grandison’s shots (66.3 percent) are 3s. Defenses have to respect that, even if the shots aren’t always falling. The confusing thing is where he’s taking them from. Look at the discrepancy between where Grandison shoots from, versus his percentages:

But on top of spacing the floor, Scheyer said earlier this season he likes to use Grandison as a screener; that’s been especially true in Duke’s Horns sets, because Grandison’s presence provides more options a defense has to account for.

The lineup I’d like to see more? Proctor, Whitehead, Grandison, Mitchell and Filipowski. Per CBB Analytics, that group has only seen four minutes together this season, spread across two games. Maybe that unit struggles rebounding, but I feel like that combination could thrive.

With Duke struggling to shoot 3s, why hasn’t a shooter like Jaden Schutt seen more playing time? — Branden P.

1. Who are you bumping from the rotation to give him minutes?

2. Yes, Schutt’s defense has improved since the start of the season — I re-watched the 13 defensive possessions Synergy attributes to him — but it’s still not awesome.

3. Schutt hasn’t made a non-3 this season, so defenses are going to hug him the second he gets in the game.

4. In spite of all that, I still see the appeal with Schutt, but he’s just not going to earn minutes over Proctor, Blakes or Grandison.

Mid- to late-January predictions on departures from the program after this season, be it for the NBA Draft or to transfer? — Daniel K.

They are predictions, considering there’s two months left this season and anything can change, but educated ones, based on conversations with NBA scouts, decision-makers, and people close to the program. I was told before this season that the expectation was Lively, Whitehead, and Roach would be gone no matter what … but of course, injuries have cost all three some serious time. Also, this isn’t what I would necessarily do in each player’s position, but rather what I’ve heard:

Expected to declare: Whitehead, Lively, Filipowski, Roach

On the fence: Proctor, Mitchell

The one I feel most confident about is Whitehead; his high school tape and measurables, not to mention improved spacing in the NBA, are reasons why Scouts are still relatively high on his pro potential. Whitehead hasn’t been Featured at Duke as the slashing, attacking wing he was in high school, but as more of a 3-point threat, which isn’t his strong suit. Lively similarly can claim that pro spacing — especially in the pick-and-roll — will help unlock more of his athleticism, despite his production thus far. (It’s worth noting that Klutch Sports, Lively’s NIL agency — and expected professional one — has a penchant professionally for representing guys “a year early,” as one Scout puts it.) Roach will be facing a backcourt logjam if he returns, and at at this point in his college career, there’s only so much more he can showcase. Filipowski has been Duke’s most productive freshman (and player), but there’s belief he genuinely enjoys the Duke experience as a player and student, and some lingering questions about his pro projection, specifically as a 3-point shooter and defender in space.

Mitchell has enough athletic tools and motor to be a pro one day, but is seen as still needing development from a skills perspective, especially offensively. Scouts appreciate Proctor’s passing, vision and IQ, but his struggles shooting the ball are cause for concern. These Perceptions can still change in the next two months, though, so nothing here is ironclad; that’s why I usually try to do a more in-depth story on Duke’s prospects every February. But that leads me to …

Do you think Scheyer would consider a strategic adjustment to recruiting moving forward, or are we forever in the one-and-done game? — Patrick O.

I would argue it’s already kind of underway, Patrick. We’re talking about potentially two, and maybe more, five-star players coming back for a sophomore season. Blakes is already in the fold as a potential four-year guy; Schutt is of a similar mold, assuming he doesn’t transfer closer to home.

In next year’s class? You’ve got at least one one-and-done candidate in wing Mackenzie Mgbako, but it’s not inconceivable that a few of those guys (like TJ Power and Jared McCain) stick around for multiple seasons.

Scheyer understands better than most what it takes to win with one-and-done talent; he was an Assistant on the last team (2014-15 Duke) to win a Championship in large part because of one-and-done stars. But he also understands the hit-or-miss nature of that recruiting philosophy, and that last year’s team — with Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin — is more the exception than the rule. It’s just Harder to win now when you’re young, with college basketball as old as it has ever been thanks to the transfer Portal and extra COVID-19 eligibility.

I’m not saying Duke isn’t going to be recruiting elite, five-star talent anymore; it will, always. But with Scheyer in charge of the program — and Rachel Baker by his side as GM, to re-recruit guys and support them with NIL and mine the transfer Portal — I do think we’re starting to see a shift towards more long-term continuity, which coincides with winning at the highest level. Plus, Duke has plenty of examples of multi-year players — Grayson Allen, Luke Kennard, Tre Jones, Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams all included — who have still gone on to be highly-drafted, productive pros. It’ll be a fine line to straddle, and potential returnees can always leave at the last second (a la Trevor Keels this offseason), but Scheyer is committed to winning and building a program more than he is just accumulating draftable players. Be patient, Duke fans; he knows what he’s doing.

(Top photo of Dariq Whitehead: Grant Halverson/Getty Images)