What is Donda Academy? How Kanye West is building a high school basketball powerhouse to compete for the best prospects

In the ever-changing sphere of Amateur basketball, a Grammy Award-winning artist has entered the conversation.

Deep in the heart of Simi Valley, California lies Donda Academy, a Christian private school founded and backed by Ye, the artist once known as Kanye West. Donda Academy is home to the Donda Doves, an elite prep basketball team that has played a national schedule since coming onto the scene in early 2022.

The Donda Doves basketball team has quickly built an elite reputation, with three Seniors on the current roster ranking in the top 50 of ESPN’s recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. They’ll look to put their prowess on display at the Top Flight Invite, which airs on ESPN networks from Friday, Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.

What is Donda Academy? Learn more about the school and the basketball program created by Ye.

What is Donda Academy?

Donda Academy is a Christian private school in Simi Valley, California that offers pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade education. The school’s namesake is Ye’s mother, the late Dr. Donda West.

Here is more from its official website.

Using an ethic of Integrity and care, Donda Academy prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, who is signed to Donda Sports, has visited and spent time with the young students at the academy.

Donda Doves

The basketball program is a key component of Donda Academy, which says that it is “building the next generation of athletes with an innovative approach to faith and teamwork.”

It is Nov. 6, 2021, Donda Academy played its first game, facing Minnesota Prep at the Target Center in Minneapolis. According to The Season Ticket, Donda played a 20-game season in 2021-22, posting an 11-9 record.

The Donda Doves were Featured alongside Ye on the cover of SLAM Magazine in January 2022.

Donda Academy coach, players

The 2022-23 Donda Doves will be coached by 11-year NBA Veteran Dorell Wright.

Their roster, which has no shortage of talent, is led by Robert Dillingham, a Consensus five-star recruit who is committed to play at the University of Kentucky next year.

In addition to Dillingham, Donda features AJ Johnson, who is ranked 25th according to ESPN, and Javonte Taylor, ESPN’s 45th-ranked recruit.

Donda Doves alumnus

Last season’s Donda Doves team Featured four players that would go on to play collegiately.

Bryce Baker, Old Dominion

Zion Cruz, Depaul University

Braeden Moore, BYU

Omarion Brodrick, Northwest Florida (Juco)

That four players have gone on to play collegiately confirms the accreditation of the school’s academics. This bodes well for the class of 2023 and especially Dillingham, who many project to have an NBA future.

How to watch Donda Academy

Date: Friday, Oct. 14

Friday, Oct. 14 Time: 10:45 p.m. ET

10:45 p.m. ET Network: ESPN+

Donda Academy is participating in the Geico Top Flight Invite in Las Vegas from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. Donda opens up with a game against Hoop Nation at 10:45 pm ET on Friday, Oct. 14. The game will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

