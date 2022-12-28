What is Canada’s goal song at the World Juniors? Details on new Celebration song with ties to Atlantic Canada

Step aside, Red Hot Chili Peppers. There’s a new goal song in town for Team Canada at the World Juniors.

For the last few tournaments, Canada has used the band’s song, “Can’t Stop” as the music played after a tally was scored. However, the team announced ahead of the 2023 games that there would be a change.

The song was not revealed before the World Juniors, so the first time fans heard the new goal song was when Shane Wright potted the opening goal in Canada’s 5-2 loss to Czechia.

The Captain strikes first for Canada, Shane Wright makes it a 1-0 game! 🇨🇦#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/JPJZfd7Nqz — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2022

With the tournament taking place in the Atlantic Canada region, the song Canada selected has ties to the area.

If you couldn’t recognize the tune, here is what you need to know about Canada’s new goal song at the World Juniors.

What is Canada’s goal song for the World Juniors?

Canada’s new goal song at the 2023 World Juniors is “Heave Away” by The Fables, a Celtic rock band from St. John’s.

The song is a sea shanty, a popular form of folk music used among Sailors while working on the water.

The tune is specifically tied to Newfoundland, with The Fables hailing from the province.

For those who may recognize the song, the Maple Leafs used to play it after home wins during the 2000s.

Who is from Newfoundland on Team Canada?

The goal song is a staple in Newfoundland, but there is just one representative from the region on Canada’s roster at the 2023 World Juniors.

Forward Zach Dean was born in Grand Prairie, Alta., however, he grew up in Mount Pearl, NL In his youth hockey days, he played for the TriCom Thunder, a member of the NL AAA league.

‘Heave Away’ lyrics

Come get your duds in order ’cause we’re bound to cross the water



Heave away, we jollies, heave away



Come get your duds in order ’cause we’re bound to leave tomorrow



Heave away, me Jolly boys, we’re all bound away

Sometimes we’re bound for Liverpool, sometimes we’re bound for Spain



Heave away, we jollies, heave away



But now we’re bound for old St. John’s where all the girls are dancing



Heave away, me Jolly boys, we’re all bound away

I wrote me love a letter, I was on the Jenny Lind



Heave away, we jollies, heave away



I wrote me love a letter and I signed it with a ring



Heave away, me Jolly boys, we’re all bound away

Sometimes we’re bound for Liverpool, sometimes we’re bound for Spain



Heave away, we jollies, heave away



But now we’re bound for old St. John’s where all the girls are dancing



Heave away, me Jolly boys, we’re all bound away

So it’s Farewell Nancy darling, ’cause it’s now I’m going to leave you



Heave away, we jollies, heave away



You promised that you’d marry me, but how you did deceive me



Heave away, me Jolly boys, we’re all bound away

Sometimes we’re bound for Liverpool, more times we’re bound for Spain



Heave away, we jollies, heave away



But now we’re bound for old St. John’s where all the girls are dancing



Heave away, me Jolly boys, we’re all bound away

Sometimes we’re bound for Liverpool, sometimes we’re bound for Spain



Heave away, we jollies, heave away



But now we’re bound for old St. John’s where all the girls are dancing



Heave away, me Jolly boys, we’re all bound away

Sometimes we’re bound for Liverpool, more times we’re bound for Spain



Heave away, we jollies, heave away



But now we’re bound for old St. John’s where all the girls are dancing



Heave away, me Jolly boys, we’re all bound away

Heave away, me Jolly boys, we’re all bound away



Heave away, me Jolly boys, we’re all bound away