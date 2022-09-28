What is Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela’s main goal for the season

The Atlanta Hawks need to have a big year from each one of their starters. They have to fit Dejounte Murray and his play alongside Trae Young. They are looking to have a big year from De’Andre Hunter and they need John Collins to develop his role to best benefit the team.

However, the one player who is probably under the most pressure in the starting unit is Clint Capela. Not only does he have the most pressure on his spot with Onyeka Okongwu the most likely bench player to make the starting unit but Capela also has the worst contract on the Hawks roster.

Still, the Hawks’ defense changed when Capela took the court back in the 2020-21 season. He was a huge reason that the Hawks were able to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals two seasons ago. His play was hampered last season as he was unable to have a preseason due to injury and was playing catch-up all season long.

So what is the main goal for Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela?

According to Capela on the recent media day, one of his main goals for this season is to play at a level that will get him recognized and named to the All-Defensive team. This is not that hard to conceptualize as he should have been in consideration for this honor two seasons ago.

The way that he is going to get there is the fact that his health is much better than it was last season meaning that he is more able to play the defense that we know he can. Add to that the impact that Murray is going to have on this team at the defensive end of the court.

The thing is that Capela needs to have this kind of impact on the game. As stated earlier, he is the most likely Hawks player to be replaced in the starting lineup. As such, showing that he is the better defensive option might just keep him with the Atlanta Hawks.

Offensively Capela is starting to fall behind Onyeka Okongwu who has come back this summer having put in the work and is now the proud owner of a nice-looking jump shot. As such, Capela needs to continue to be pivotal in the pick and roll with both Young and Murray if he wants to remain a starter.