While Americans abroad will endure the unending jibes of those who point out that the name “football” is unsuited to a game where the foot is rarely in contact with the ball, the fact is that the name of the gameand ALL football games worldwide, stems from the fact that the players are is footballie not on a horse, rather than touching the ball with their feet. The same holds true for rugby football, association football, Australian football, Gaelic football, and any other variant of the game that features the name.

Having said that, it is true that when Americans were first introduced to rugby, they immediately began changing the rulesgently at first, and then with more gusto, so that the kicking element has gradually been eroded in the American version, separating it from its rugby roots to the point where it is now seen as an almost anachronistic part of the game.

Originally, kicking a goal was the only way to score and the touchdown, known in rugby as a “try”, gave the Offensive team the right to “try” and score a point by kicking the ball through the uprights. Realizing that the touchdown was the more difficult of the two elements in the game, points were then attached to it, while still leaving the original kicking try, now known as the “point after touchdown”, intact.

The drop kick has been rarely used in recent decades due to the Reformation of the shape of the ball to allow for more streamlined forward passes, although it is still a legal play. There is a movement underway to remove the kickoff from the game altogether, which would leave only the punt and field goal as the remaining elements connecting the NFL to its own past.

After a terrible first week, the Indianapolis Colts have cut their ties with former All-rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, leading us to take a look at this often overlooked element of the game. While kicking is seen as an afterthought, teams still need to get the best talent on the market. And while not a marquee position in the squad, the top Kickers can still have a pretty hefty payday in the NFL.

We all know the names of the clutch placekickers in history: Morten Andersen, Adam Vinatieri, John Carney. Like the unknown stuntman of Hollywood, he is often the one that makes a star out of the quarterbacksaving games and clawing out wins in their dying seconds.

The current high-earner in the NFL kicking profession is Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker, who has signed a 4 year, $24,000,000 contract, including a $5,500,000 signing bonus and $17,500,000 guaranteed money.

With a league minimum salary of $660,000 per year, the NFL’s punters, who are often the least-sung of the kickers, are able to have a decent salary. But the highest-rated members of this lowest-rated profession can have a salary that is both surprising in how much it is, while simultaneously being Shocking for how low it is

The top ten highest paid Kickers in the NFL

Rank Player Contract value Yearly average Guarantee 1 Justin Tucker $24 million $6 million $17.5 million 2 Chris Boswell $20 million $5 million $12.5 million 3 Younghoe Koo $24.25 million $4.85 million $11.5 million 4 Graham Gano $14 million $4.67 million $9.5 million 5 Daniel Carlson $18.4 million $4.6 million $11.14 million 6 Ka’imi Fairbairn $17.65 million $4.41 million $9 million 7 Jason Sanders $22 million $4.4 million $10 million 8 Mason Crosby $12.9 million $4.3 million $5.2 million 9 Brandon McManus $17.2 million $4.3 million $9.5 million 10 Harrison Butker $20.275 million $4 million $9.1 million

Just as in all NFL contracts, the total dollar amount is not as important as the guaranteed amount or even the annual average income. But it is important to remember that these are simply the tip of the iceberg. There are 32 place kickers and 32 punters around the league, plus guys on the practice squads, many of whom are earning the league minimum, bringing the average salary for an NFL kicker to $860,000.

For someone who determines the outcome of most games are most weeks, it is a shockingly low amount of money. But for a football player who will walk away at the end of their career with their health relatively intact, it is a decent payday, if you can get it.