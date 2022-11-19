What is a yellow card in soccer? Explaining the meaning, rules for World Cup matches

Contrary to popular belief, soccer is a physical game, one filled with plenty of spills, thrills and everything in between.

Sometimes, that physicality is embraced. Other times, it’s punished. The balance between the two is a 4 inch x 3 inch bright yellow slip of stiff cardboard.

Yellow cards are an ever-present part of soccer, a striking bit of order in the beautiful Chaos that defines the beautiful game.

But just what is a yellow card? And just what dictates when the gleaming heart-sinking apparatus is shown?

The Sporting News details everything you need to know about the yellow card:

What is a yellow card in soccer?

Yellow cards are doled out by the referee when one player fouls another in a way deemed somewhat excessive or otherwise disrupts the game.

Here’s how the Pro Football Scouts Association (PFSA) defines it:

In essence, a yellow card is given as a caution or warning. It provides players receiving them another chance to stay on the field for the remainder of the game, whereas a red card means that the player has to leave the pitch with immediate effect.

How do you get a yellow card in soccer?

Not every foul is a yellow card — in fact, most fouls aren’t.

In essence, however, there are six offenses that will bring out a yellow card:

Unsportsmanlike behavior

Dissent by word or deed

Repeated infringement of the rules

Delaying the restart of play

Not maintaining the correct distance from a corner or free kick.

Leaving or re-entering the field of play without the referee’s permission.

Lots of room for interpretation, yes. But, just know that if a player receives a yellow card, that means they are being cautioned for something they did. They will have to be watchful of their actions, as a second yellow card in the same game is equivalent to a red card, meaning the player is ejected.

Unsportsmanlike behavior

Unsportsmanlike behavior can represent a number of things, from taking off your shirt during a goal celebration…

Rodri came up CLUTCH for the Winner 😤 (wrong @NBCSportsSoccer)pic.twitter.com/xZWHWlNxC7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 1, 2022

…to diving to try to get a penalty kick, otherwise known as “simulation.”

Dissent by word or deed

When players (or coaches) offer a little bit too much mouth back to the officials, they will likely be served a yellow card, as was the case with Antonio Conte and Cristiano Ronaldo, in these two clips.

Ronaldo has been handed a yellow card for protesting after this scoring attempt. 📺 @USA_Network and @Telemundo #MUNNEW pic.twitter.com/HQW55l9uUe — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 16, 2022

Repeated infringement of the rules

Sometimes, players do too much. If a player accumulates foul after foul, they may be handed a yellow card as a sort of warning to chill out with the aggression.

Delaying the restart of play

Free kicks are ubiquitous in the sport of soccer. Games will typically feature numerous free kicks between both sides.

When players delay the ability to take a free kick, make a throw in, or take a goal kick, they’ll be tabbed with a yellow card.

Incredible time-wasting effort from Deyverson in the last minute of the Copa Libertadores final 😅 pic.twitter.com/bnd0QejpvV — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) November 27, 2021

Time-wasting is a constant in soccer. To snuff it out, referees often have to be willing to give out yellow cards when it seems players are attempting to milk the clock as much as possible.

Not maintaining the correct distance from a corner or free kick

The 10-yard rule insists that defending players stand at least 10 yards away from the set piece taker on a corner kick or free kick. Some players try to inch up closer to get an advantage on defending the play.

However, referees are expected to be on the prowl, surveilling to make sure Defenders don’t set up too close to the set piece taker. If they do, they may receive a yellow.

Leaving or re-entering the field of play without the referee’s permission

Soccer fields can sometimes resemble a Carousel with the number of moving parts involved. However, if a player is to come off the field (or come on the field), they have to do it with the referee’s approval.

If not, they’ll get Tagged with a caution.

How many yellow cards equal a red card?

Accumulating two yellow cards in a single game will result in a red card and an ejection from the match. Repeat violators over multiple games also face stiff penalties.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, players shown yellow cards in two different matches will be suspended from their team’s next match.

There will be a swarm of yellow cards handed out during Qatar 2022. Don’t fear, though. Because now, you got everything you need to know to understand just why they are given.