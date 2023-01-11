What Is a Billing Zip Code? How To Find Yours for Your Credit or Debit Card

shapecharge / Getty Images

There is still a feeling of excitement when you get something in the mail, or rather when you get something in the mail that is not a credit card bill. Unfortunately, credit cards, and paying for them, are a necessary part of consumer life.

In order to make sure the correct transactions, Billing information and identity are associated with your card there are several key pieces of information your credit card company keeps on file. One of the most important pieces of data is the Billing zip code associated with your credit or debit card.

What Is a Billing Zip Code?

A Billing zip code is the zip code associated with the Billing address you have on file for your credit card. This zip code is used not only to mail bills and other information associated with your credit or debit card to your address but also in many cases as a security measure when identifying yourself to complete a transaction online or over the phone.

What Is a Credit Card Postal Code?

A credit card postal code, or credit card zip code is the zip code associated with the billing address your credit card company has on file. Essentially, the Billing zip code and credit card postal code are the same thing. For example, if your address was:

123 Example Street Beverly Hills, California 90210

Your Billing zip code, or credit card postal code, is the five-digit number on the bottom right, which in this sample is 90210. This would be the zip code associated with your Billing address. It is important to keep your current address updated with your credit card company.

How To Find Your Billing Zip Code

Finding your Billing zip code associated with your Billing address for your credit or debit card is as easy as looking up your own address. If you don’t know your zip code, you can find it in the following ways.

You can check your most recent credit card bill as it will have your address on it which contains your zip code.

Go to USPS.com and click on “Find a Zip Code.”

Look up your account information on the credit card company’s website.

Call your credit card company’s customer service line.

How To Change Your Billing Address

If you have recently moved, or you move often, updating your Billing information to your current address will save you the headache of having to remember what Billing zip code is on file for your credit card. To change your billing address you can call the customer service number on the back of your card, or follow these steps.

Log in to your account via the credit card website or mobile app. Select the option to manage or edit your account information. Update your address under your personal information. Receive the confirmation email.

Final Take

Keeping your account information updated to your current address will make it easier for you to remember what your Billing address and Billing zip code are for your credit card account. The Billing zip code, or credit card postal code, is important to know as it is often asked for as a security measure.

FAQ

Here are the answers to some commonly asked questions about Billing zip codes.

What should I put for the Billing zip code? When filling out the Billing zip code, put down the zip code associated with the Billing address your credit card company has on file. If you no longer live at that address and haven’t updated your address with your credit card company, put the zip code you provided when you first applied for the credit card.

Where is the Billing zip code on a Visa card? The Billing zip code is not located on a Visa card, or any other credit or debit card as a security measure. To locate your Billing zip code you can look at the address listed on your most recent Billing statement.

How do I know my billing address?

