What injury did Chivas Winger Alexis Vega suffer against Atlético San Luis?

Alarm bells are ringing for Chivas as key player Alexis Vega was forced off with a knee injury in their goalless draw against Atlético de San Luis on Friday. The Rebaño Sagrado carried on with 10 men for a few moments while their medical team assessed whether the Winger would be able to continue, to no avail.

How long will Chivas Winger Alexis Vega be out for?

Perhaps most worrying is that Vega didn’t sustain the injury in a challenge with an opposition player but instead went down all on his own after making a bursting run forward. Chivas medics judged that the Winger wasn’t fit to play on and he was taken off on a medical cart in tears, replaced by Carlos Cisneros. Liga MX later showed its support for the Mexico international on social media.

What did Chivas boss Veljko Paunovic say about Vegas’ injury?

Speaking after the game, Guadalajara manager Veljko Paunovic said it was too early to speculate on how long Vega would be out, with the player set to undergo tests in the next couple of days.

“He’s in a lot of pain, it looks as if he’s locked his knee. He’s had knee issues in the past but at the moment it’s too early to say. We all think it won’t be anything too serious, but we’ll have to carry out proper tests to see the extent of the injury and how long he’ll be out. At the moment we are neither optimistic nor pessimistic. He’s fine, his knee hurts but we hope it’s nothing serious. We have to wait for the results of the tests that we’ll do in the next 48 hours”.

Chivas were unable to pick up maximum points against Atlético San Luis despite playing for more than 70 minutes with an extra man following Juan Sanabria’s sending off for the hosts. Both sides move to the top of Liga MX with four points from their opening two matches but 14 of the other 16 clubs in the league have yet to complete their first two fixtures.