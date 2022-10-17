What I’m Watching: Dallas Mavericks Basketball

Hockey season is underway, and the Stars are undefeated. Even more importantly, they’re playing great hockey. Meanwhile, TCU’s upset of fellow unbeaten Oklahoma State was one of the games of the college football season. And while the Cowboys contained Jalen Hurts better than any other opponent had to date, it wasn’t enough for Dallas to knock off the undefeated Eagles.

Here’s what I’m watching this week.

Monday, 10/17—FC Dallas versus Minnesota United—8:30 p.m., FS1

FC Dallas is back in the MLS Playoffs and gets to play this first-round matchup in Toyota Stadium, where they’re unbeaten in their last seven games. Want even more reason for optimism? Read Sam Hale’s excellent feature on Nico Estevez, who is a little bit Ted Lasso and a Lotta bit unlike any manager the club has had before.

Wednesday, 10/19—Mavericks at Suns—9 p.m., ESPN and Bally Sports Southwest

What better way to kick off the new NBA season than returning to the building where Dallas created the indelible moment of the Luka Doncic era thus far? Expect Phoenix to be angry after five months to chew on the Mavs’ 33-point demolition in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. Also expect Luka to be more than up for the challenge after an offseason in which he looks noticeably fitter than a year ago. Brian Dameris will have more ahead of the opener tomorrow.

Sunday, 10/23—Dak Prescott versus Rust (and Detroit)—noon, FOX

As I wrote in this morning’s Cowboys Checklist, the second act of Dallas’ season begins when QB1 returns to the field, and how he plays will set the tone for how far this team goes. The Lions are coming off a bye, but only six teams are allowing more passing yards per game than Detroit’s 261. Prescott couldn’t ask for a much softer first opponent back, in other words. We’ll see how sharp he looks out of the gate.

