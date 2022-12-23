What If The New Orleans Pelicans Traded For This Former All-Star?

The New Orleans Pelicans have a chance to be one of the best teams in the entire NBA this season.

Last year, they made the NBA Playoffs and took the Phoenix Suns to six games (while playing the entire season without 2021 NBA All-Star Zion Williamson).

This season, Williamson is healthy and will likely make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game (he is currently averaging 25.2 points per contest).

The Pelicans are tied with the Suns for the second seed in the Western Conference and had an 18-12 record in 30 games before facing off with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

I think they should make a trade for 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, who is currently on the Washington Wizards.

Why?

The Wizards are having a terrible season.

They came into Thursday’s Matchup against the Utah Jazz with a 12-20 record in 32 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

In their most recent game, they defeated the Suns 113-110, which snapped a ten-game losing streak.

They do not have a high ceiling (even if they get into the play-in tournament or NBA Playoffs).

Porzingis has been one of the team’s best players (arguably the best), averaging 22.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest (on 47.5% shooting from the field).

In addition, he has been solid on defense, averaging 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest.

With Williamson, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans already have one of the most talented trios in the league.

Adding Porzingis would only increase their chances of making a deep run in the NBA Playoffs.

The Pelicans have draft picks they could entice the Wizards with (in addition to Veterans on the roster, which will make the salaries work).

Porzingis is making $33.8 million this season and has one more year (a player option) for $36 million in 2023-24.

The move gets an expensive salary off the books for the Wizards, and the Pelicans would only be on the hook for a short commitment.

Both teams could benefit from this hypothetical deal.