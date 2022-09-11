Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 main event fight against Tony Ferguson was potentially his last in the octagon. A veteran of the promotion, Diaz has only known life in the UFC for the past 15 years.

Naturally, there is speculation about the future of the mixed martial arts icon. UFC Fighters and fans alike tried to guess his next destination.

UFC Welterweight Belal Muhammad aired the idea of ​​Diaz switching over to basketball and playing in the NBA:

“What if he shocks us all and gets signed to the nba”

Fans expanded upon Muhammad’s idea further and came up with crossover nicknames for Diaz:

@bullyb170 wouldn’t it be funny one day if we have an incredibly talented athlete who goes back and forth between the nba and the ufc @bullyb170 wouldn’t it be funny one day if we have an incredibly talented athlete who goes back and forth between the nba and the ufc

Meanwhile, UFC Lightweight Terrance McKinney thought Diaz would make a great lacrosse player:

“Nate Diaz about to be the best lacrosse player in the country [fire emojis]”