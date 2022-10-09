What identity does this Ole Miss men’s basketball team want to have?

For the Ole Miss men’s basketball team, the 2021-2022 season is all in the past, tying in with their team motto Forward Rebels. Now, with a fresh batch of recruits a few key additions through the transfer Portal with those returning from a 13-19 campaign a year ago, what does this team want their identity to be?

Head Coach Kermit Davis stated multiple times throughout the offseason that he and his staff built this year’s roster by design, one that has a heavy emphasis on defense and shot blocking, something he said before was a premium in today’s SEC basketball. Davis and company brought in four players from the Portal that were previously named Defensive Player of the Year elsewhere and brought in a handful of high school recruits that have defense at the core of their game.

However, something else that this team wants to find their identity in is their pace of play, turning defense into offense by getting points off turnovers, while staying mentally tough enough to do so for 40 minutes.

“It’s gotta start with effort, toughness, defending, shot blocking, protecting the rim, rebounding,” Davis said. It will be the fastest-paced team that we’ve had. I thought our first team’s pace was good, with those three guards , as good as those guys were all together. But I do think you will see a team that’s gonna pitch it ahead, hopefully be Athletic in transition, get easy baskets in transition, whether you’re on the road or at home. As you start playing against really good teams, the games get more and more half-court because teams do a better job taking care of the ball and getting their defense set. I think you will see the most athletic, the Deepest team and hopefully a hard- playing group that will compete on a national level in our league every night.”

“Just playing fast, creating offense out of defense, and always playing hard and being disruptive,” guard Matt Murrell said.

At the same time, they’ll have to adjust to their opponent as well in the process.

“You have to know when to play fast and when to play slow depending on the speed of the game and your opponent. You just have to be able to adjust at all times,” Murrell said.

This year’s Rebels will open the 2022 season inside the SJB Pavilion against the Alcorn State Braves on November 7, with a November 1 exhibition matchup with West Georgia before the official opener. Tip-off time and TV coverage for both matchups have yet to be determined. Regardless, Inside The Rebels will be on site to provide updates, notes, facts, observations and more. This Friday, October 14, both Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams will participate in Square Jam on the Oxford Square.

“I feel like it’s a whole new gym now,” guard Daeshun Ruffin said about this year’s group. “Guys are coming in ready to work, locked-in, and the whole mentality has changed. Definitely everybody is making the right strides in order for us to be a great team this year.”