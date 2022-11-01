What I know and what I want to know about Michigan basketball in 2022-23

Share Tweet

Michigan’s first basketball game of the 2022-23 season is less than a week away. Despite a trip overseas, we still don’t have any idea what to expect from this Wolverine team. We haven’t seen them play, we haven’t heard much from them, and over half of the roster is new to the program.

We know about Hunter Dickinson, but the pieces around him are still a bit of a mystery.

Regardless of that uncertainty, it’s time for an annual tradition: my best take at what I (think I) know about Michigan basketball this season and what I want to know about Michigan basketball this season.

