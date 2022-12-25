‘…What I Feel I Deserve’: Despite an Impressive Professional Career, John Daly Shook the World With His Uncanny Opinion About Golf in 2014

John Daly is a popular name in the golf fraternity. Even after retiring from golf, his name flourishes either for his staggering performances in golf or for his loud and open-hearted lifestyle. Looking at him, no one could ever think that there could ever be any regrets in his life. I mean is that even a word in his dictionary? John even after being out of the field since 2006, he has always been around the golf course. It has now become customary for Daly to appear each year in front of Hooters on Washington Road and sell merchandise from his tour bus.

Dec 16, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; John Daly plays his shot on the third tee during a pro-am round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports | Reuters

John Daly reminiscing his old golf days

John Daly’s annual visits to tournaments have aspects to it. One he gets to relive his old days, meet his fans and the other is he gets to sell his merchandise. Reminiscing his old master days, John Daly says, “Whether I am in the tournament or not, I have done all that stuff at Augusta since 2000.” He further elaborates and says, “ I would love to be in the tournament again. I would just manage my time differently if I was playing but I would still be there, no question.“

Talking about his game in the past, Daly contrary to many opinions thought that he could have done things differently. Daly allegedly stated in a guardian.com piece, “I was young and dumb back in the 90s but I had a lot of fun. I didn’t think it would end.” They further said, “I kick myself in the ass every day for not trying a little harder or working on my game a little harder. I wish I had this mentality in the 90s.“For the kind of life John has lived, one could never imagine that he would want anything about his past to be different.

Talking about the difference he sees in the current generation of golf. He says, The kids in golf nowadays are coming up very mature. They know what they want, they know what they are doing.“Comparing his way of practice to the current generation, he says, “I don’t think their practice schedule is that much different to what I had, but there were plenty of times when I could have hit a few more balls earlier in tournament weeks, like I do now, to prepare myself a little better.”

John Daly is not intrigued by the fitness regime of the current generation

Talking about a few things that he thinks would have made him win more majors. He even stressed that he has little interest in the young players’ exercise regimen. They further said, “I’m overweight and everything but we are all fit; we walk six or seven miles a day, that’s plenty of exercise for most people.“

Bringing humor in the same he further said, “Some guys want to do a little more cardio training; I can’t see me being allowed to smoke a cigarette on a treadmill. I don’t think they will let me into the gym if I do that. Will they?“John Daly is a name that has and will always remain relevant to golf.

