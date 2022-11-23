What Hubert Davis said prior to the first away game

The North Carolina Tar Heels are rolling, looking like the No. 1 ranked team after the first two weeks of the year.

After beating James Madison 80-64, UNC is now 4-0 and will have their first road test of the season against the Portland Pilots. Despite the unblemished record, the play has yet to live up to expectations, with North Carolina struggling in the first half of three out of four games played.

The second half has shown a different story for UNC, dominating and showcasing the lopsided talent in teams faced. The Pilots are no different from opponents faced so far, a weaker opponent, but any letup can give the Pilots a chance to fly off with the win.

As North Carolina prepares for their first game away from the Dean Smith Center, Hubert Davis met with the media to give insight into how the team has done so far. They talked about his team’s performance, Portland Pilots, and what is to come, among other things.

Let us read what Davis had to say as UNC prepares for its first road game.