What Henderson did right after Barnes scored Leicester’s second goal

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson reacted furiously right after Harvey Barnes scored Leicester City’s second goal on Sky Sports last night.

Steve Cooper’s men fell to their fifth defeat in a row in the Premier League and were well beaten as Brendan Rodgers’ men ran out 4-0 winners after a James Maddison masterclass.

The Leicester City man opened the scoring in the 25th minute and Barnes then added a second just two minutes later. And it’s fair to say Henderson wasn’t happy with his team’s defending.

Photo by Joh Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

What Henderson did right after Barnes scored

In a video on Sky SportsHenderson can be seen slamming the ground in frustration after Barnes’ effort hit the back of the net.





🏆 WORLD CUP NEWS

{{#articles}} {{/articles}}





The Winger received the ball on the edge of the area from Jamie Vardy and had way too much time to pick out the far corner.

Neco Williams failed to close Barnes down and let the Englishman cut inside onto his favored right-foot. And Henderson was clearly Furious as he punched the ground in anger.

Photo by Joh Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Forest created the first big chance of the game through Morgan Gibbs-White as the midfielder played a delightful through ball to Taiwo Awoniyi. But the striker’s effort came back off the post.

Cooper’s men then went on to concede three goals in the first half. But there was nothing Henderson could do about Maddison’s delightful free-kick in the 35th minute.

It’s easy to see why Henderson vented his frustrations yesterday after some poor defending by Forest. The Manchester United loanee got off to a decent start at the City Ground but the Reds have now conceded 16 goals in their last four Premier League games.

Cooper is seemingly under massive pressure just over four months after getting Forest back into England’s top flight via the play-offs.