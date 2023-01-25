What has Weston McKennie said about leaving Juventus?

Juventus is willing to let go of Weston McKennie for the right price and Leeds United and Arsenal are the two Clubs interested in signing him during the winter transfer window. The American midfielder became an immediate starter upon arrival in the summer of 2021 and he has already made 49 Serie A appearances.

Even though he has become an important player for Juventus in midfield, the people in charge are willing to part ways with McKennie during the winter transfer window because of the money he can bring to the club. The Serie A side is struggling financially and they know that the 24-year-old can bring them some economic relief.

McKennie’s future is up in the air

Leeds United seems like a really good option for the 24-year-old to join his USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams. McKennie has a great relationship with both players and this could make him lean towards joining the Whites.

Another reason for Weston McKennie to join Leeds is because they are managed by American Jesse Marsch and he could be the missing piece in midfield as they are fighting to avoid relegation this season.

Italian journalist Matteo Moretto had initially reported the English side’s interest in the playerand his countryman Fabrizio Romano has revealed that talks are taking place between the Whites and Juventus over a deal, while McKennie is in discussions over personal terms. Leeds also submitted a bid to sign Moroccan international Azzedine Ounahi from Angers a few weeks ago but no deal has as yet been done.

What did USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie say about his role at Juventus last year

“It was a dream come true to join a great club with such a rich history and so many fans. But football is unpredictable, and it is a business with its ups and downs,they said. “If somebody doesn’t contribute properly, replacing him is as easy as signing him. You never know what could happen in the future. Moving to Italy taught me a lot tactically, as it is a real chess game here. My next objective is to score ten goals in a season, and I think I can manage,” added McKennie during an interview with DAZN.