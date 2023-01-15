What has Keith Hackett said about Bruno Fernandes goal?

Bruno Fernandes’ equalizer against Manchester City has made people rather animated.

It’s understandable, too, because the Manchester United goal that could well change the course of the 2022/23 Premier League title race came in remarkably controversial circumstances.

The fact that Marcus Rashford essentially shepherded the ball all the way to Fernandes from an offside position led most fans to understandably assert that he had interfered with play.

And with the assistant referee’s flag duly being raised, everyone thought that the Red Devils’ goal was going to be rather uncontroversially chalked off and that City would remain 1-0 up.

However, not only did the on-pitch officials eventually conclude that the goal should stand, but so too did VAR and a great number of key Voices on the matter who have been asked about it since.

In fact, as we’ve highlighted here at GIVEMESPORT, both former Premier League referee Chris Foy and ex-FIFA official Christina Unke have since maintained that the correction was indeed made.

Who is Keith Hackett?

But not everybody who knows one or two things about Refereeing is in complete agreement because a certain Mr. Keith Hackett finds himself aligned with the opinion of most football fans.

Hackett is widely regarded as one of the greatest referees in football history, working as a FIFA match official between 1981 and 1991 as well as overseeing FA Cup and League Cup finals.

He is also the former boss of the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL), who you may well have heard of before as the body responsible for match officials in the English game.

1991: Tony Gale #4 of West Ham is sent off after being shown the red card by referee Keith Hackett during the FA Cup Semi-Final against Nottingham Forest at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Nottingham Forest won the match 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill/Allsport

What did Keith Hackett say about Fernandes’ goal?

In other words, Hackett is quite the authority when it comes to refereeing, and he certainly didn’t pull any punches when he gave his opinion on Fernandes’ goal in his column for The Telegraph.

“There is no doubt: Marcus Rashford is offside,” the Refereeing Legend penned. “He has impacted on play and he is interfering with an opponent.

“So to allow Bruno Fernandes’ goal to stand is a total nonsense. If we don’t call that offside, then the offside law is an a**.

“There will be a huge debate now, but it is obvious to me. Rashford’s actions impacted on the Manchester City defenders. It is as clear as that.

“The authorities will put up a defense for referee Stuart Attwell and argue that Rashford did not interfere with play, but it is rubbish. This is a decision you cannot justify.

“They will argue that he has to touch the ball to be active. The law is awful and requires a complete rewrite.

“In the laws, a player is active if he is ‘clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent’ – just like Rashford did.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United interacts with referee Stuart Attwell during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Hackett later mused: “Was it an Old Trafford decision? Maybe.

“I always enjoyed my matches there – the top referees, when they appear at big games, their adrenalin kicks in and it goes to another level. I had the pleasure of taking charge of Manchester derbies. It is a wonderful experience.”

What did Hackett say on Twitter?

But Hackett’s disgruntlement with the state of football’s laws didn’t end there as he also interacted with fans on Twitter to further express his fury at the decision for Fernandes’ goal to stand.

In many ways, Hackett isn’t fundamentally refuting the decision that was made on the day and how it came about, but rather opining that the state of the laws of the game are simply improper.

And no doubt many, many fans agree because if the call for Fernandes’ goal to stand was truly correct, then does that not suggest that the offside laws need amending or at least looking at?

Food for thought…

