What has Gerard Piqué said about Shakira’s song?

It might not have escaped your attention that Gerard Piqué has been in the thick of the news today, along with ex-partner Shakira and new girlfriend Clara Chía (and Let’s not forget about Bizarrap). Having initially stayed away from social media following the release of the Colombian singer’s Music Sessions #53 music video, the ex-Barcelona defender took to Twitter twice later on Thursday and left two rather cryptic messages. “You’re going to find out,” read the second of the two, accompanied by a video apparently promoting the Kings League, the 7-a-side soccer tournament Piqué runs with Spanish internet Celebrity Ibai Llanos.

Previously, the 35-year-old former Spain international, who appears to be the main character/target in Shakira’s newest hit, which at the time of writing has racked up more 49 million views on YouTube, had tweeted, “Tomorrow at 9pm, Chup Chup @KingsLeague with all the presidents”. Not much to read into there but that phrase was followed by the more intriguing, “Life can be wonderful,” accompanied by a clown emoji.

Could that have been aimed at his ex-partner, perhaps? Maybe Pique’s intention is simply to laugh off the controversy, something that he has been known for doing in the past.

Spanish lollipop brand Chupa Chups also picked up on the Catalan’s seemingly nonsensical ‘Chup Chup’ comment and amusingly replied that he should have one of their sweets, which he should ‘neither chew nor swallow’a clear reference to the lyrics of Shakira’s song.

Mañana a las 21h, Chup Chup @KingsLeague con todos los presidentes. Life can be wonderful. 🤡 — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) January 12, 2023

What has Gerard Pique’s girlfriend, Clara Chía, said about Shakira’s song?

There has been no sign however, of Pique’s new girlfriend Clara Chía, who perhaps comes out of this whole saga worst. Shakira’s cutting lyrics (seemingly) harshly criticize the 22-year-oldwho looks unlikely to respond to the Colombian singer, at least online, having closed her social media accounts after her relationship with Piqué became public knowledge.

Chía hasn’t spoken to the press at all yet and it would be a big surprise if she changes tact anytime soonhaving managed to keep a relatively low profile – until now – as the conflict between the former couple rages on.