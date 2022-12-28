What happened when Rickie Fowler played a game of golf against YouTube Sensation Rick Shiels

It was a golf game between PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler and YouTube Sensation Rick Shiels at Medalist Golf Club in Florida.

Named as “Shiels’ 10 shot”, Shiels’ challenge was to beat Fowler by starting at 10-under par. Fowler started at level par over 18 holes around his home golf course, The Medalist Golf Club.

Having previously taken the challenge against the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, and Lee Westwood, this was Shiels’ fourth challenge.

Interestingly, they had lost all the previous challenges. Fowler hasn’t had a great few seasons recently, but it was not an easy task for Shiels to beat the five-time winner on the PGA Tour.

Shiels slipped back to six-under later, and the difference was soon just five after three holes after Fowler hit a birdie.

Shiels’ slow start cost him a bit initially, and Fowler hit two early eagles. However, Shiels’ comeback led to the challenge going all the way down to the wire.

Shiels bogeyed the final hole while Fowler made a birdie putt, Emerging victorious.

Rick Shiels’ YouTube Channel