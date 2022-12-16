What Happened To The Players From Last Chance U: Basketball Season 2?

Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 follows the Trials and tribulations of the ELAC Huskies after their successful 2019-2020 season depicted in season 1. At the end of season 2, many fans have been left wondering what ended up becoming of several of the key players on the Huskies. Many of these players have made career-altering decisions after the season’s conclusion. In addition, some of the coaching staff have also changed their lives recently.

SCREENERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Although the plot of season 2 for Last Chance U: Basketball is similarly structured as season 1, this season features a primarily all-new cast of players. These players come from all walks of life but share a common love of basketball and a desire to make it big in the sport, many hoping to play for the NBA one day. The show is a spinoff of the award-winning Last Chance U, following the Highs and Lows of junior football players seeking Redemption and a chance at fame and fortune.

Related: Is Anyone From Last Chance U: Basketball On A Professional Team?





Demetrius “DC” Calip II

Demetrius Calip II, nicknamed DC, struggled throughout the show’s early episodes. He was shown as having a large ego that often got him into trouble, even leading to him being kicked out of practice in Episode 2. Several episodes later, DC would discuss in an interview that he felt like he was always living in his father’s shadow . His father, Demetrius Calip, made it professionally and played in the NBA (for the Los Angeles Lakers). Unlike many other players featured this season, DC did not move onto a different team and is still with the Huskies for the 2022-2023 season.

Dezmond Washington

Dezmond Washington was the one returning athlete from season 2 of Last Chance U: Basketball. Unlike other players on the team, Dezmond had to juggle being a father and trying to succeed on the court. Coach Mosley later remarked upon Dezmond’s return: “The one returner is Dez Washington. But now he’s called upon to be a leader.” After finishing up his season with the Huskies, Dezmond has moved on to another team. At the time of this writing, he currently plays for the University of Minnesota Crookston’s Golden Eagles. He has also stated that in addition to playing college basketball, he is getting an education in general studies.

Bryan Penn-Johnson

Bryan Penn-Johnson, the Huskies’ 7-foot-1, 235-pound center, was a newcomer this season. ELAC would be the fourth school Bryan attended for basketball, playing for LSU before making the switch. Bryan also discussed his struggles with homelessness on the show. During season 2, Bryan would state that he chose ELAC because he felt he needed to regain his confidence, and Coach Mosley was the key to doing this. Like many players in the series, Bryan’s performance for the Huskies was sufficient to yield him several offers from other institutions. He currently plays as a center for California Polytechnic State University.

Josh Phillips

Like most of the players from this season, Josh Phillips was also new. Initially playing at the University of Portland from 2018-2019, Phillips eventually joined the Huskies as a forward. Joshua excelled on and off the court, telling Coach Mosley in Episode 6 that he was earning As and Bs in all his classes. During the season, Josh also opened up about living with autism and how it affects his life. After season 2 of Last Chance U: Basketball concluded, Joshua moved far from Los Angeles. He currently plays for the Grambling State University Tigers in Louisiana.

Related: What To Expect From Last Chance U: Basketball Season 2

Shemar Morrow

Shemar Morrow struggled throughout his life academically. In Episode 1 of the new season, he mentioned he had trouble graduating because he had too much going on in his life. His frustrations with life even led to him being a no-show in Episode 3, much to the dismay of his teammates and coaches. Despite all this, Shemar continues to play basketball. Like, DC, he also remained on the Huskies after season 2 ended and will play in the 2022-2023 season. Coach Rob was thrilled to still have Shemar on the team, stating he has “talents that other kids don’t have.“

What Happened To Another Last Chance U: Basketball S2 Players & Coaches

In addition to the major players on the Huskies 2022 season roster, several other players and coaches involved with the team have made significant changes after the conclusion of the show. For example, Damani Whitlock initially joined the Huskies as a point guard. However, in Episode 1 of the new season, he suffered a health scare related to his heart health. Despite this, they overcame and continued playing for the team. After playing for the Huskies, Damani would move on to a different team. He now plays as a point guard for the Texas A&M University-Texarkana Eagles along with Huskies teammate Idrissa Sow.

Guard Richard Wilson stayed on the bench throughout the Huskies 2021-2022 season. However, he had one start and averaged around five points a game. After the conclusion of season 2, he too, has moved on. He currently plays for the NAIA Florida Memorial University Lions. Justin Gladney also played as a guard for the Huskies this season. However, unlike Richard Wilson, he has elected to stay on the Huskies and may feature in season 3 of the show.

The coaches for the Huskies have also made some career changes recently. Coach Rob Robson, who Featured prominently in this season of Last Chance U: Basketball, has left the Huskies. Instead, he has opted to serve as Head Basketball Coach for MiraCosta Community College in Oceanside, California. However, the other two coaching staff have decided to stay with the team. John Mosley will continue to serve as Head Coach for the ELAC Huskies, marking over a decade of leadership. Assistant Coach Ken Hunter has also decided to stick with the team.

More: What Happened To The Players From Last Chance U: Basketball Season 1