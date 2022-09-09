What happened to the Cris Collinsworth slide? NBC football Analyst ditches signature pregame move ahead of Bills vs. Rams

Now here’s a guy who retired the slide.

NBC “Thursday Night Football” Analyst Cris Collinsworth has gained more than a modicum of fame for his catchphrases and analysis during games, but in recent years, his signature “slide” into the frame while Al Michaels previews the game has become another signature.

Now, with Michaels gone, it looks like Collinsworth has retired the slide.

Thursday night’s Rams-Bills Matchup began with new play-by-play man Mike Tirico and Collinsworth both in the frame, surely signaling the end of an era on “Thursday Night Football.”

Well Collinsworth slide tonight. End of an era. pic.twitter.com/DweBxpchju — Sporting News NFL (@sn_nfl) September 9, 2022

No more Collinsworth slide… that’s the right choice. New era — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) September 9, 2022

There’s no word on why Collinsworth has potentially given up on the signature maneuver, but maybe it’s a sign of respect out for Michaels, to ring in a new era for NBC’s broadcasts.

It’s not the first time that Collinsworth has forgotten the slide, though: During the NFL’s Hall of Fame game, Collinsworth was also in the frame with Tirico, maybe a foreshadowing note of things to come.

Tonight’s slide-in rating: NR

No slide Tonight and thus no rating. As a true gentleman, Cris obviously doesn’t want to steal the thunder of those getting inducted into the HoF this weekend. It’s preseason in the booth too! #snf #NFL #preseason pic.twitter.com/nZAYspMZ1n — Collinsworth Slide-in Rater (@SNFslideinrater) August 5, 2022

Interestingly enough, the Rams-Bills broadcast is the only Thursday night game that will be aired on NBC, before “TNF” moves exclusively to Amazon Prime Video.

Collinsworth will remain on for NBC for “Sunday Night Football,” so prying eyes will wait and see if he brings it back this weekend.

The slide is dead. Long live the slide.